Guardians Pay $1.75 Million After Blue Jays Release Outfielder

The Cleveland Guardians are on the hook for $1.75 million on Monday night.

That’s despite the Guards themselves not making a move. A decision by the Toronto Blue Jays is what has forced the Guardians to pay out that dollar amount to a new free agent — not to sign him, but as part of a years-old trade condition.

The news stems from the Blue Jays’ decision relating to Myles Straw on Monday night. We’ll break it down here.

Why Guardians Pay Myles Straw $1.75 Million

As part of the 2025 trade that sent Straw to the Blue Jays, the Guardians made a specific agreement.

If the Blue Jays were to decline the club option they had for Straw for the 2027 season — an $8 million option — it would be the Guardians paying Straw his buyout amount of $1.75 million.

That was detailed by MLB Trade Rumors.

Straw now heads to free agency and will need to seek a new contract for 2027, but he does at least have that $1.75 buyout total in his bank account courtesy of the Guardians.

That condition likely made it easier for the Blue Jays to decline Straw’s option. It wasn’t just a difference of $6.25 million in what they’d have to pay him. Toronto got to view it as a whole $8 million difference since they weren’t on the hook for the buyout.

How Blue Jays Got Myles Straw

The Guardians essentially traded Straw to the Blue Jays in 2025 just to get rid of his contract.

They actually sent international bonus pool money with Straw. Toronto wanted to use it to try and get Roki Sasaki.

It didn’t work, but the Guards didn’t want anything in return from the Blue Jays. They just wanted Straw’s contract off the books.

Myles Straw With Blue Jays

Straw was actually a good player for Toronto.

He batted .262 for the American League champs in 2025 while playing great defense and bringing his usual speedy presence.

He regressed this season but certainly isn’t a bad guy to have on the bench to defend, run the bases and lend some leadership.

Straw ended this season with a .241 average and will be entering his age-32 season out of free agency.

MLB Trade Rumors writes: “Teams like the Yankees, Royals, Reds, Giants, Phillies and one of his former clubs in Houston might also have room for a glove-first center fielder to round out the roster.”

The Guardians could actually consider Straw, too. It feels like Cleveland is always looking for outfield help.

But for now, all that’s certain is that Straw is a free agent and that the Guardians are paying him a pretty penny for the Blue Jays to cut him loose.