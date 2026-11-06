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Guardians’ Ex-Outfielder Hits Free Agency From Giants

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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 27: Will Brennan #7 of the San Francisco Giants bats against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park on May 27, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Guardians have spent much of the last decade trying to get better hitting production from their outfield.

That has led to a rotating cast of characters out on the grass at Progressive Field, many of whom have gone on to play elsewhere instead.

One of those guys is now a free agent after the conclusion of the 2026 MLB season: Will Brennan.

Brennan was technically on a minor league contract with the Giants and ended the season at Triple-A, which means he became a free agent five days after the World Series concluded — meaning at the start of this week, Brennan became available to sign.

It’s not clear exactly what his future will hold, but it’s the latest step in a career that included some legitimate action in the Guardians’ outfield.

Will Brennan This Season

GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – MAY 19: Will Brennan #7 of the San Francisco Giants bats against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the MLB game at Chase Field on May 19, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Diamondbacks defeated the Giants 5-3. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

This was Brennan’s first season away from Cleveland, and he got just 11 games at the MLB level with the Giants.

Brennan went 2-for-23 in that action, which is just an .087 average.

His numbers in the Triple-A Pacific Coast League with Sacramento were much more encouraging. Brennan hit .302 there with 24 doubles and 11 home runs in a more legitimate sample size.

That hitting at Triple-A should earn Brennan a contract this offseason — likely a minor league deal with an invite to big league spring training.

Will Brennan With Guardians

GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – JUNE 18: Will Brennan #17 of the Cleveland Guardians hits an RBI single during the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Progressive Field on June 18, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Brennan was an eighth-round pick by Cleveland in the 2019 MLB Draft out of Kansas State.

He ended up appearing in parts of four big leagues seasons for the Guardians, from 2022 through 2025.

Brennan batted .267 in a Cleveland uniform with 38 doubles and 14 home runs in 269 games for the Guardians.

He usually operated in right field and was a lefty-throwing, lefty-hitting outfielder.

Brennan isn’t necessarily lined up to return to Cleveland this offseason, but there would be worse signings for the Guardians. Brennan brings a level of consistency to a lineup — he’s not flashy or explosive, but he’s solid.

It’ll likely be a weird offseason for fringe players like Brennan with the lockout looming on Dec. 1, but eventually, he should get another opportunity.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Guardians’ Ex-Outfielder Hits Free Agency From Giants

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