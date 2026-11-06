Guardians’ Ex-Outfielder Hits Free Agency From Giants

The Cleveland Guardians have spent much of the last decade trying to get better hitting production from their outfield.

That has led to a rotating cast of characters out on the grass at Progressive Field, many of whom have gone on to play elsewhere instead.

One of those guys is now a free agent after the conclusion of the 2026 MLB season: Will Brennan.

Brennan was technically on a minor league contract with the Giants and ended the season at Triple-A, which means he became a free agent five days after the World Series concluded — meaning at the start of this week, Brennan became available to sign.

It’s not clear exactly what his future will hold, but it’s the latest step in a career that included some legitimate action in the Guardians’ outfield.

Will Brennan This Season

This was Brennan’s first season away from Cleveland, and he got just 11 games at the MLB level with the Giants.

Brennan went 2-for-23 in that action, which is just an .087 average.

His numbers in the Triple-A Pacific Coast League with Sacramento were much more encouraging. Brennan hit .302 there with 24 doubles and 11 home runs in a more legitimate sample size.

That hitting at Triple-A should earn Brennan a contract this offseason — likely a minor league deal with an invite to big league spring training.

Will Brennan With Guardians

Brennan was an eighth-round pick by Cleveland in the 2019 MLB Draft out of Kansas State.

He ended up appearing in parts of four big leagues seasons for the Guardians, from 2022 through 2025.

Brennan batted .267 in a Cleveland uniform with 38 doubles and 14 home runs in 269 games for the Guardians.

He usually operated in right field and was a lefty-throwing, lefty-hitting outfielder.

Brennan isn’t necessarily lined up to return to Cleveland this offseason, but there would be worse signings for the Guardians. Brennan brings a level of consistency to a lineup — he’s not flashy or explosive, but he’s solid.

It’ll likely be a weird offseason for fringe players like Brennan with the lockout looming on Dec. 1, but eventually, he should get another opportunity.