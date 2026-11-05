2 Former Guardians Pitchers Officially Free Agents From Cubs

The Cleveland Guardians are coming off what in many ways would be viewed as a successful season.

They won the AL Central Division, chasing down the Chicago White Sox to do so. They also made it to the ALCS before falling in six games to the Tampa Bay Rays — who then lost in the World Series in five games to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Still, there will be aspirations to do more than that in Cleveland. They’ve got a long World Series drought they’re still looking to end.

Each year when the offseason arrives, the question comes of what could potentially be done differently, or what areas of need might have to be addressed.

This offseason is particularly unusual, though, with a lockout slated to kick in on Dec. 1.

Some teams will get business done before the lockout, but given the Guardians aren’t usually an aggressive winter negotiator to begin with, it’s not clear if they’ll do much.

It is interesting to note, though, that a bunch of former Guardians are entering free agency from other teams. While reunions aren’t necessarily likely, they’d be at least conceptual possibilities.

Two such players reached free agency after the World Series specifically off the roster of the Chicago Cubs.

2 Former Guardians Reach Free Agency From Cubs

The Guardians had two former pitchers enter the free agent pool from the Cubs.

Matthew Boyd is the most notable. The left-hander revived his career in Cleveland before heading to Chicago.

Boyd has been quite solid for the Cubs, likely pushing his free agent price point out of the Guardians’ range.

The other name is a familiar one, too: Aaron Civale.

Civale had good days for Cleveland, but he hasn’t been particularly good since leaving in the Kyle Manzardo trade with the Rays.

It’s unlikely Civale gets anything more than a minor league contract with an invite to big league camp from a team.

Of the two, Civale would actually make more sense as a Guardians target just because he’d likely come dirt cheap. At that point, it’d be up to Civale as to whether he’d want to return to Cleveland.

Another Free Agent Guardians Pitcher

Maybe the most notable former Guardians pitcher who is now a free agent is Shane Bieber.

Bieber had been with the Toronto Blue Jays for the last year-and-a-half after Cleveland traded him away.

Injuries have limited Bieber with the Blue Jays, so it’s hard to say what kind of contract he might get this offseason, or what teams might pursue him.

Again, price point could be tough for Cleveland — but if Bieber came cheap, maybe the Guardians could give him a call.