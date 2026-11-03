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3 Guardians Catchers Called as Witnesses in Emmanuel Clase Trial

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Austin Hedges plays catcher for the Cleveland Guardians.
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CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 16: Catcher Austin Hedges #27 of the Cleveland Guardians throws out Jake Cronenworth #9 of the San Diego Padres at first base during the fifth inning at Progressive Field on August 16, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The trial for Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz is underway in Brooklyn.

It began Monday, with the former Cleveland Guardians pitchers facing four criminal counts related to pitch rigging as part of a sports betting conspiracy.

It’s a trial with fascinating implications on MLB and its relation to sports betting going forward.

And in a trial like this, one of the fascinating elements is the witness list.

Not that every witness will be called, but a fuller story begins to be told when you consider who has potential insight into what happened.

Witnesses aren’t named because of any culpability, but rather because they were in close proximity to a potential crime.

And the witness list for the Clase and Ortiz trial is intriguing.

3 Guardians Catchers Potential Witnesses

Tampa Bay Rays v Cleveland Guardians
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – APRIL 28: Bo Naylor #23 of the Cleveland Guardians covers as Chandler Simpson #14 of the Tampa Bay Rays is called out for running out of the base path during the first inning at Progressive Field on April 28, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

At least three former catchers for the Guardians are on the potential witness list, according to The Athletic’s Sam Blum.

That trio includes Austin Hedges, Bo Naylor and Mike Zunino.

Also on the potential witness list is pitching coach Carl Willis.

If the catchers are called, you’d imagine they might be asked if they recall calling certain pitches in certain locations. No one is implicating the backstops, but their perspective on the matter could lend insight into what happened with Clase and Ortiz.

How Many Pitches Did Emmanuel Clase Rig?

Emmanuel Clase
GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 21: Emmanuel Clase #48 of the Cleveland Guardians pitches against the Athletics during the ninth inning at Sutter Health Park on June 21, 2025 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Scott Marshall/Getty Images)

The government allegation accuses Clase of rigging at least 18 pitches between May 19, 2023 and May 28, 2025.

The allegations involve Clase tipping off bettors that he would intentionally throw a ball or an off-speed pitch — used for live, in-game, individual-pitch wagers.

The trial will determine the full story in the days and weeks ahead.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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3 Guardians Catchers Called as Witnesses in Emmanuel Clase Trial

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