3 Guardians Catchers Called as Witnesses in Emmanuel Clase Trial

The trial for Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz is underway in Brooklyn.

It began Monday, with the former Cleveland Guardians pitchers facing four criminal counts related to pitch rigging as part of a sports betting conspiracy.

It’s a trial with fascinating implications on MLB and its relation to sports betting going forward.

Trial proceedings begin today at the Federal Courthouse in Brooklyn. Cleveland Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase & Luis Ortiz are facing four criminal counts related to pitch rigging as part of a sports betting conspiracy. Follow for (periodic) updates. No phones in courtroom. https://t.co/1UCM5pS7eN — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) November 2, 2026

And in a trial like this, one of the fascinating elements is the witness list.

Not that every witness will be called, but a fuller story begins to be told when you consider who has potential insight into what happened.

Witnesses aren’t named because of any culpability, but rather because they were in close proximity to a potential crime.

And the witness list for the Clase and Ortiz trial is intriguing.

3 Guardians Catchers Potential Witnesses

At least three former catchers for the Guardians are on the potential witness list, according to The Athletic’s Sam Blum.

That trio includes Austin Hedges, Bo Naylor and Mike Zunino.

Also on the potential witness list is pitching coach Carl Willis.

Of note today: — Potential MLB witnesses include Guardians GM, Mike Chernoff, PC Carl Willis, catchers Austin Hedges, Bo Naylor & Mike Zunino, among others. — Jury selection will continue into tomorrow. Two potential jurors acknowledged betting on Guardians games previously, — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) November 2, 2026

If the catchers are called, you’d imagine they might be asked if they recall calling certain pitches in certain locations. No one is implicating the backstops, but their perspective on the matter could lend insight into what happened with Clase and Ortiz.

How Many Pitches Did Emmanuel Clase Rig?

The government allegation accuses Clase of rigging at least 18 pitches between May 19, 2023 and May 28, 2025.

The allegations involve Clase tipping off bettors that he would intentionally throw a ball or an off-speed pitch — used for live, in-game, individual-pitch wagers.

The trial will determine the full story in the days and weeks ahead.