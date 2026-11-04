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Guardians Lose George Valera, 9 Others to Free Agency

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TORONTO, ON - APRIL 24: George Valera #7 of the Cleveland Guardians hits a 2-run home run in the first inning during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on April 24, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

George Valera, once upon a time, was supposed to be a star in Cleveland.

Instead, he’s leaving the Guardians’ organization entirely, one of 10 players to elect free agency from the Guards on Wednesday.

Valera is the most eye-catching name of the group, a former high-ranking prospect who even had a clutch playoff home run on his MLB ledger in Cleveland before falling off and not making it back.

The Guardians clearly have moved on, as it doesn’t seem like they did anything to keep Valera around.

If Valera is going to make it back to MLB, it won’t be with Cleveland — at least it doesn’t seem that way right now.

George Valera Decision

GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 01: George Valera #35 of the Cleveland Guardians hits a home run during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Progressive Field on October 01, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Valera was at the point of his contract where he could choose to “elect free agency,” and that’s what he did.

Minor league ballplayers will rarely turn that choice down. After being under one organization’s control for half a decade or more, they want the chance to pursue new opportunities.

It doesn’t preclude Valera from re-signing with the Guardians, but it does allow every other team who hasn’t had a crack to have Valera before to go after him if they’d like.

Given Valera’s prospect pedigree and raw power, it seems possible he’ll get a look from another ballclub.

Guardians Part With 9 Others

GettyGOODYEAR, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 22: Dom Nunez of the Cleveland Guardians sits for a portrait at Goodyear Ballpark on February 22, 2024 in Goodyear, Arizona. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Valera wasn’t the only minor league Cleveland ballplayer to elect free agency on Wednesday. Nine others made the same move.

The veteran catcher Dom Nunez was one of the other notable names on the list.

Also included were infielders Juan Benjamin, Maick Collado, Dayan Frias, Luis Rodriguez and Kevin Rivas. Esteban Gonzalez was on the list as an outfielder. And two lefty pitchers, Steven Perez and Joe Borucki, made the move.

Most of those players are unlikely to reach the major leagues, although there’s still some potential on the list.

Valera is the one who will be most painful for Cleveland if he ends up finding his way in a new uniform.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Guardians Lose George Valera, 9 Others to Free Agency

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