Hi, Subscriber

Guardians Bring Back Old Friend With Sudden Roster Move

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
MIAMI, FLORIDA - AUGUST 22: José Tena #8 of the Washington Nationals throws the ball to first base in the third inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on August 22, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Guardians are heading into the weekend with an old friend on their side.

They’ve added Jose Tena to their roster with a sudden move on Friday to take him off the hands of the Washington Nationals.

It’s a move with a chance to impact the Guardians’ 2027 MLB roster, and with the start of the offseason having started slowly across baseball, this is at least a move to take note of.

Guardians Add Jose Tena

GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 19: José Tena #8 of the Washington Nationals singles against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Globe Life Field on August 19, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

The Guardians claimed Tena off waivers, which is where the Nationals had placed him earlier in the week.

The Athletic’s Zack Meisel reported the news on Friday afternoon:

Tena has spent the last two-and-a-half seasons with the Nationals.

In 41 games to end the 2024 season, he batted .274 with five doubles, three homers and six steals.

Then in 50 games in 2025, Tena had a .243 average with 13 doubles and two triples.

This season, Tena played in 114 games for the Nats. He batted .222 but did hit 13 doubles, two triples and seven home runs while stealing 6-of-8 bases attempted.

Tena is just 25 years old and played this season at second base, left field, right field, third base and shortstop. He also had one mop-up pitching appearance.

The Guardians have a lot of infielders, but Tena is the type of player who could have a legitimate chance to make the team in the spring.

Jose Tena Past With Guardians

GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – AUGUST 10: Jose Tena #8 of the Cleveland Guardians rounds the bases after hitting a double during the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Progressive Field on August 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

Tena signed as an international free agent with Cleveland on July 2, 2017, out of the Dominican Republic when he was 16 years old.

He rose through the minor leagues and debuted in MLB with the Guardians in 2023. He played 18 games and hit .224.

Tena got just three games with Cleveland in 2024, going 0-for-4 before being traded to the Nationals for outfielder Lane Thomas.

Thomas didn’t quite deliver for the Guardians, but Tena didn’t blossom into a star or anything in the nation’s capital, either.

Now, Cleveland gets a chance to see what Tena might look like in a longer-lasting role with the Guardians — if he can win himself a spot on the roster.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

0 Comments

Guardians Bring Back Old Friend With Sudden Roster Move

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread

More Heavy on Guardians News

More Heavy on Guardians News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x