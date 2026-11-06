Guardians Bring Back Old Friend With Sudden Roster Move

The Cleveland Guardians are heading into the weekend with an old friend on their side.

They’ve added Jose Tena to their roster with a sudden move on Friday to take him off the hands of the Washington Nationals.

It’s a move with a chance to impact the Guardians’ 2027 MLB roster, and with the start of the offseason having started slowly across baseball, this is at least a move to take note of.

Guardians Add Jose Tena

The Guardians claimed Tena off waivers, which is where the Nationals had placed him earlier in the week.

The Athletic’s Zack Meisel reported the news on Friday afternoon:

The Guardians claimed infielder and old friend José Tena from the Nationals. They traded him to the Nationals in 2024 for Lane Thomas. — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) November 6, 2026

Tena has spent the last two-and-a-half seasons with the Nationals.

In 41 games to end the 2024 season, he batted .274 with five doubles, three homers and six steals.

Then in 50 games in 2025, Tena had a .243 average with 13 doubles and two triples.

This season, Tena played in 114 games for the Nats. He batted .222 but did hit 13 doubles, two triples and seven home runs while stealing 6-of-8 bases attempted.

Tena is just 25 years old and played this season at second base, left field, right field, third base and shortstop. He also had one mop-up pitching appearance.

The Guardians have a lot of infielders, but Tena is the type of player who could have a legitimate chance to make the team in the spring.

Jose Tena Past With Guardians

Tena signed as an international free agent with Cleveland on July 2, 2017, out of the Dominican Republic when he was 16 years old.

He rose through the minor leagues and debuted in MLB with the Guardians in 2023. He played 18 games and hit .224.

Tena got just three games with Cleveland in 2024, going 0-for-4 before being traded to the Nationals for outfielder Lane Thomas.

Thomas didn’t quite deliver for the Guardians, but Tena didn’t blossom into a star or anything in the nation’s capital, either.

Now, Cleveland gets a chance to see what Tena might look like in a longer-lasting role with the Guardians — if he can win himself a spot on the roster.