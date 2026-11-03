Guardians’ .270 Hitting Prospect Leaves Contract

This is the part of the offseason where players on the fringes of MLB get the opportunity to test the waters of free agency rather than get stuck with their current club.

If a player has been in one organization long enough, the chances arises to “elect free agency,” which basically means choosing not to be tendered another contract by their current club and instead become a free agent, free to sign with any of the teams in baseball.

That’s the means by which the Cleveland Guardians lost a middle infield prospect on Tuesday.

According to Guardians Prospective, Jose Devers has elected free agency.

Cleveland #Guardians 23yr old INF prospect Jose Devers has elected free agency. — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) November 3, 2026

It’s important to note that this is not the 26-year-old Jose Devers, who is a cousin of Rafael and also an infielder.

This is the Devers that was in the Guardians’ system, a younger player who hasn’t yet reached the major leagues, and who now heads to free agency.

Guardians Lose Jose Devers

A Cleveland system that remains crowded with infielders is losing the 23-year-old Devers to free agency.

Devers has been with the Guardians’ organization since he signed as a teenage international free agent from the Dominican Republic.

He has played at Rookie-Ball, Single-A, High-A and Double-A.

Devers spent 2026 at Double-A Akron and actually had his best batting average as a professional. He hit .270 and added seven doubles four triples and two home runs in 83 games. Devers also stole 10-of-14 bases and had a .693 OPS.

Devers played second base, third base and shortstop for Akron, showing off some versatility.

The concern for the Guardians, who could’ve pushed to keep the infielder around if they really wanted to, was likely that the small Devers has never grown into that much power.

He also ended the season injured on the 60-day IL, so it’s not clear what his immediate future might hold.

All that’s known for sure at the moment is that Devers is now a free agent.

What’s Next?

For the Guardians, this move doesn’t greatly impact their offseason. Teams always need to round out minor league depth by Spring Training, but with the impending lockout, they’ll be time to do that later.

For Devers, it’s simply a chance to pursue a new opportunity. He probably saw that in Cleveland, there wouldn’t be a chance to break through into MLB anytime soon. If he can find a system with thinner middle infield depth, Devers may have a chance to continue climbing the ladder.

It’s just a small move at the start of a long offseason.