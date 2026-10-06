Guardians’ Steven Kwan Under Fire for Bizarre Lack of Hustle

It was the kind of thing that forced you to do a double take.

It sure looked like Steven Kwan, the Cleveland Guardians’ leadoff hitter, slowed down before reaching first base on a bang-bang play during ALDS Game 2 against the Chicago White Sox on Monday night.

But that couldn’t be, right? It was a close play, in a close game, in the playoffs. Why would Kwan not sprint through the bag?

Others noticed it, too:

Did Kwan slow down the last 2 steps or am I seeing stuff???? — Chris Rose (@ChrisRose) October 5, 2026

They didn’t take the time to show a replay of it on the broadcast to analyze it further, but social media has us covered there.

And it’s painful to see it again, because there’s no doubt Kwan was running slower at the end of those 90 feet than he was earlier in the play:

It’s the kind of moment that feels inexplicable. What in the world was Kwan doing?

There’s probably no good explanation.

Steven Kwan Slowing Down

This is something you see from players during the regular season. They might be nursing an injury that fans don’t know about, or they’re simply making a business decision not to take a long stretch with a leg that could strain something during what is a long 162-game campaign.

The playoffs, clearly, are different. The Guardians were already down 1-0 in the ALDS, and although they held the lead at the time 2-0 in Game 2, every run counts.

Baseball players do have an internal clock that tells them generally whether they’re going to be safe or out, but this one seemed close enough that Kwan’s clock might’ve been just a little out of sync.

@ChrisRose Yes, Kwan coasted the final step or two. Hard to say if he would have been safe, but it might have ended up a tie. Full hustle through the base might have influenced the Umpire to call a tie, safe, slowing down makes that less likely, even if it had been a tie. https://t.co/yl400XKXGb — Alessandro Machi. Adrift in a Sea of Ideas. (@ItsaAlex) October 6, 2026

The most likely simple explanation is that Kwan’s internal clock thought it was a simpler play up the middle than it was, and figured the ball would be there earlier.

It’s not a good excuse, but it seems the only potential justification.

Meaning of a Base Runner

The Guardians ended up losing the game 4-3.

Kwan may not have come around to score, but there’s no way to know that. Any chance to get a guy on base, especially with good hitters due up behind him, is valuable, particularly in the playoffs.

Ironically, the Guardians also ended the game at the bottom of their order. The 8-hitter made the final out. The clutch Brayan Rocchio in the 9-spot didn’t get up again in the ninth inning, and it also didn’t swing around to Kwan.

Even if the Guardians don’t score, having just one extra hitter in an inning can influence who gets a chance at the end of the game.

But Kwan, seemingly, slowed down. The Guardians’ season is now on the brink.