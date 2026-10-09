Cleveland Guardians Quietly Sign Young Pitcher Amid White Sox Series

After trailing 0-2 in the American League Division Series against the Chicago White Sox, the Cleveland Guardians evened the series with two straight wins at Rate Field in Chicago.

Game 5 of the ALDS will start at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday. The game will be played at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

The winner of ALDS Game 5 will play the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Championship Series. The Rays swept the New York Yankees 3-0 in the ALDS.

Ahead of ALDS Game 5, the Guardians quietly announced the signing of a young pitcher.

Cleveland Guardians Quietly Announce Signing of Young Pitcher Amid White Sox Series

The Guardians have signed pitcher Anthony Alcantara to a minor-league contract.

Via MiLB.com’s transactions tracker: Cleveland Guardians signed free agent RHP Anthony Alcantara to a minor league contract.

Alcantara throws and bats right-handed.

The young right-hander was born on Aug. 24, 2009.

Alcantara is from San Juan De La Maguana, Dominican Republic.

He is listed at 5 feet 11 inches and weighs 161 pounds.

Looking at the Cleveland Guardians Right Now

The Guardians won the American League Central with an 85-77 record.

They had just a one-game lead over the White Sox, who made the playoffs as the third AL Wild Card team.

The Guardians and White Sox haven’t officially announced their starting pitchers for Saturday’s game yet.

Gavin Williams will most likely start for the Guardians, but he threw 19 pitches in relief in the ninth inning of Game 4 on Thursday.

Sean Burke is expected to start or pitch in bulk for the White Sox in Game 5.