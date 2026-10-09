Cleveland Guardians Quietly Sign Young Pitcher Amid White Sox Series

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 08: Manger Stephen Vogt #12 of the Cleveland Guardians speaks to the media prior to game four of the American League Division Series against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on October 08, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
After trailing 0-2 in the American League Division Series against the
Chicago White Sox, the Cleveland Guardians evened the series with two straight wins at Rate Field in Chicago.
Game 5 of the ALDS will start at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday. The game will be played at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 08: José Ramírez #11 of the Cleveland Guardians reacts during the sixth inning against the Chicago White Sox in game four of the American League Division Series at Rate Field on October 08, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)
The winner of ALDS Game 5 will play the
Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Championship Series. The Rays swept the New York Yankees 3-0 in the ALDS.
Ahead of ALDS Game 5, the Guardians quietly announced the signing of a young pitcher.
Cleveland Guardians Quietly Announce Signing of Young Pitcher Amid White Sox Series
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – NOVEMBER 10: President of baseball operations Chris Antonetti of the Cleveland Guardians speaks prior to introducing Stephen Vogt as the 45th Manager of the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on November 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
The Guardians have signed pitcher Anthony Alcantara to a minor-league contract.
Via MiLB.com’s transactions tracker: Cleveland Guardians signed free agent RHP Anthony Alcantara to a minor league contract.
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 05: A detailed view of a Cleveland Guardians hat during the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 05, 2025 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
Alcantara throws and bats right-handed.
The young right-hander was born on Aug. 24, 2009.
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 18: A detailed view of a Cleveland Guardians hat in game five of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on October 18, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Alcantara is from San Juan De La Maguana, Dominican Republic.
He is listed at 5 feet 11 inches and weighs 161 pounds.
Looking at the Cleveland Guardians Right Now
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 07: Jose Ramirez #11, Steven Kwan #38 and Chase DeLauter #24 of the Cleveland Guardians celebrate after scoring off of an RBI triple hit by Jo Adell #7 against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning in game three of the American League Division Series at Rate Field on October 07, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)
The Guardians won the American League Central with an 85-77 record.
They had just a one-game lead over the White Sox, who made the playoffs as the third AL Wild Card team.
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 08: José Ramírez #11 of the Cleveland Guardians celebrates hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox in game four of the American League Division Series at Rate Field on October 08, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The Guardians and White Sox haven’t officially announced their starting pitchers for Saturday’s game yet.
Gavin Williams will most likely start for the Guardians, but he threw 19 pitches in relief in the ninth inning of Game 4 on Thursday.
Sean Burke is expected to start or pitch in bulk for the White Sox in Game 5.
Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. Jackson Kruse More about Jackson Kruse
Cleveland Guardians Quietly Sign Young Pitcher Amid White Sox Series