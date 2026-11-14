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Former Colorado Rockies 27-Year-Old Outfielder Quickly Signs With Braves

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Colorado Rockies v Philadelphia Phillies
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 09: Tyler Freeman #2 of the Colorado Rockies at bat during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on May 09, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Colorado Rockies had a very frustrating 2026 season.

Colorado finished at the bottom of the MLB standings with an ugly 58-104 record. With this, they should be looking to add some new talent to their roster if they hope to be more competitive in 2027.

Now, with the offseason just getting started, a former Rockies outfielder has found his new home with the Atlanta Braves.

Former Colorado Rockies Outfielder Signs With Braves

Miami Marlins v Colorado Rockies
GettyDENVER, COLORADO – SEPTEMBER 18: Tyler Freeman #2 of the Colorado Rockies hits a RBI single against the Miami Marlins in the second inning at Coors Field on September 18, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

According to MLB.com, former Rockies outfielder Tyler Freeman has signed a minor league contract with the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta Braves signed free agent RF Tyler Freeman to a minor league contract,” MLB.com reported.

Freeman signing with the Braves comes one month after he elected free agency from the Rockies. Now, the former Colorado outfielder is heading to the Braves’ organization, where he will be looking to earn a spot on their major league roster.

Looking at Freeman’s Time With the Rockies

Colorado Rockies v Houston Astros
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 26: Tyler Freeman #2 of the Colorado Rockies singles during the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on August 26, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The Rockies acquired Freeman from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for outfielder Nolan Jones back in March of the 2025 season.

From there, Freeman spent the 2025 and 2026 seasons with the Rockies. In 189 games over two seasons with the Rockies, he posted five home runs, 54 RBI, 24 stolen bases, and a .267 batting average.

Freeman’s best season with Colorado was in 2025. In 110 games, he had a career-best .281 batting average. He also had two home runs, 31 RBI, and 18 stolen bases.

Freeman had three home runs, 23 RBI, and a .247 batting average for Colorado in 2026. Then, Colorado optioned him to Triple-A Albuquerque in September.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Former Colorado Rockies 27-Year-Old Outfielder Quickly Signs With Braves

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