The Colorado Rockies had an atrocious 2026 season.

They finished at the very bottom of the MLB standings with an ugly 58-104 record. With this, Colorado should be looking to add some new talent to their roster this offseason.

Now, with the offseason heating up, the Rockies have brought in a new pitcher through a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Colorado Rockies Acquire Pitcher From Blue Jays

The Rockies have added a new pitcher to their depth, as they have acquired Chase Lee from the Blue Jays.

“The Colorado Rockies have acquired RHP Chase Lee from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for cash considerations. To make room on the 40-man roster, RHP Jimmy Herget has been designated for assignment. Welcome to Colorado, Chase!” the Rockies announced on X.

Lee being traded to the Rockies comes after he was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Thursday. Now, he is heading to the Rockies’ roster, where he will be looking to break out.

Taking a Look at Lee

Lee has appeared in 40 career MLB games over two seasons split between the Detroit Tigers and the Toronto Blue Jays.

In 32 games with the Tigers during the 2025 season, Lee posted a 4-1 record, a 4.10 ERA, and 36 strikeouts.

He then spent this past season with Toronto. In eight games with the Blue Jays in 2026, he recorded a 1-0 record, a 6.52 ERA, and five strikeouts.

Overall, Lee is still trying to break out and blossom into a full MLB pitcher. It will be interesting to see if he can do just that with the Rockies from here. This is a low-risk move for Colorado.