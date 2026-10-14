Rockies Predicted to Trade Hunter Goodman to AL East Powerhouse

The Colorado Rockies will be heading into the offseason with a sense of hope for the first time in a long time.

While Colorado did miss the playoffs again this past season, the Rockies looked much more competitive. The Rockies offense was very good, with the pitching falling behind as usual.

But the Rockies have a strong collection of young talent that they can build around, and this group wants to start growing toward the future. Colorado has a loyal fanbase that has been patiently waiting for a winning team, and the front office wants to start taking steps toward making it happen.

The Rockies do have some tough decisions to make on a few players this winter, including catcher Hunter Goodman. Goodman was subject to trade rumors at the deadline this year, but the team elected to hold onto him.

Rockies Predicted to Trade Hunter Goodman

Given where the Rockies are, trading Goodman this offseason could make sense, giving the team more assets to build around going forward. Goodman has made two straight All-Star teams, and his value is as high as it may ever be right now.

One team that could make sense for Goodman is the Tampa Bay Rays, who were interested in him at the trade deadline this year. The catcher position is one of the few that Tampa Bay hasn’t excelled in, and if they could add Goodman, it could help their case even more.

MLB analyst Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report linked the All-Star backstop to the Rays in a recent piece. Rymer predicted the Rockies would send Goodman to Tampa Bay this offseason.

“Meanwhile, the Rays are hoping to have their new stadium ready for the 2029 season. The thing to do in the meantime is build the hype, and then deliver a team that represents a newer, better era of Rays baseball. A trade for Hunter Goodman would do the trick. He had more home runs this year (41) than the Rays have gotten from the catching position across the last three years (36). Conveniently, the 27-year-old is controlled through 2029,” Rymer wrote.

This past season, Goodman hit .245 with 41 home runs and 88 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .839. Goodman has been a major power threat for multiple years now, and he’s done damage outside of Coors Field too.

Should the Rays Go After Goodman?

With the success that the Rays saw this season, the team should be looking to add this coming winter. This Tampa Bay team isn’t normally known as a team that will make the big splash move, but this could be worth it.

Tampa Bay was interested in Goodman already, and they could make another run to land the All-Star from Colorado. This Rays franchise is one of the few teams that could send enough prospect capital back to the Rockies to get the job done, and the front office should be trying to do whatever it can to land the star this winter.

Colorado wants to build for the future, while Tampa Bay would get a win-now player, making this a win-win move.