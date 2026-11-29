CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 28: Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch #14 looks on before the Opening Day game against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on March 28, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
The Detroit Tigers and a seven-year MLB pitcher have reportedly agreed to a contract.
According to MLive Media Group’s Evan Woodberry, the Tigers have signed right-hander Connor Brogdon to a minor-league deal.
Detroit Tigers Sign 7-Year MLB Pitcher Connor Brogdon
“Brogdon, who turns 32 in January, has pitched in parts of seven MLB seasons, most recently with Cleveland. He had his best years with the Phillies in 2021-22 (4 IP, 0 R, 7 K in the 2022 World Series).”
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Detroit Tigers Sign 7-Year MLB Pitcher During Offseason