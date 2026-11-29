The Detroit Tigers and a seven-year MLB pitcher have reportedly agreed to a contract.

According to MLive Media Group’s Evan Woodberry, the Tigers have signed right-hander Connor Brogdon to a minor-league deal.

Detroit Tigers Sign 7-Year MLB Pitcher Connor Brogdon

“The Tigers have signed RHP Connor Brogdon to a minor-league deal,” Woodberry wrote on X.

“Brogdon, who turns 32 in January, has pitched in parts of seven MLB seasons, most recently with Cleveland. He had his best years with the Phillies in 2021-22 (4 IP, 0 R, 7 K in the 2022 World Series).”

More to come.