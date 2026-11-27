CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 17: Manager A.J. Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers looks on against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on September 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
According to MiLB.com’s transactions log, the Tigers have signed Sweeney to a minor-league contract.
Detroit Tigers Sign 26-Year-Old Shortstop Trey Sweeney
“Detroit Tigers signed free agent SS Trey Sweeney to a minor league contract,” MiLB.com wrote.
The Tigers non-tendered Sweeney earlier in the month. He has appeared in parts of two seasons (2024-25) in the big leagues, both with the Tigers.
Looking at Detroit Tigers Shortstop Trey Sweeney
The New York Yankees selected Sweeney with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft out of Eastern Illinois.
The Yankees traded Sweeney to the Los Angeles Dodgers for left-hander Victor González and second baseman Jorbit Vivas in December 2023.
The Dodgers traded Sweeney and catcher Thayron Liranzo to the Tigers for right-handed starting pitcher Jack Flaherty on July 30, 2024.
Sweeney hit .218/.269/.373 with four home runs, five doubles and 17 RBI in 36 games with the Tigers in 2024.
In seven postseason games for Detroit in 2024, Sweeney went 2-for-22 with three walks and two RBI.
In 2025, Sweeney slashed .196/.258/.291 with six homers, six doubles, two triples and 32 RBI over 118 games for Detroit.
Sweeney didn’t play in the 2025 playoffs for the Tigers, who lost to the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS.
The shortstop spent the entire 2026 season on the injured list with a right shoulder strain that required arthroscopic surgery in June.
Looking at the Detroit Tigers’ 2026 Season
The Tigers finished the 2026 season in fourth place in the American League Central with a 76-86 record. They trailed the first-place Cleveland Guardians by nine games.
Despite missing the postseason, the Tigers had a strong +71 run differential in 2026.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Detroit Tigers Announce Signing of 26-Year-Old Shortstop During MLB Offseason