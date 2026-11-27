The Detroit Tigers are bringing back 26-year-old shortstop Trey Sweeney.

According to MiLB.com’s transactions log, the Tigers have signed Sweeney to a minor-league contract.

Detroit Tigers Sign 26-Year-Old Shortstop Trey Sweeney

“Detroit Tigers signed free agent SS Trey Sweeney to a minor league contract,” MiLB.com wrote.

The Tigers non-tendered Sweeney earlier in the month. He has appeared in parts of two seasons (2024-25) in the big leagues, both with the Tigers.

Looking at Detroit Tigers Shortstop Trey Sweeney

The New York Yankees selected Sweeney with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft out of Eastern Illinois.

The Yankees traded Sweeney to the Los Angeles Dodgers for left-hander Victor González and second baseman Jorbit Vivas in December 2023.

The Dodgers traded Sweeney and catcher Thayron Liranzo to the Tigers for right-handed starting pitcher Jack Flaherty on July 30, 2024.

Sweeney hit .218/.269/.373 with four home runs, five doubles and 17 RBI in 36 games with the Tigers in 2024.

In seven postseason games for Detroit in 2024, Sweeney went 2-for-22 with three walks and two RBI.

In 2025, Sweeney slashed .196/.258/.291 with six homers, six doubles, two triples and 32 RBI over 118 games for Detroit.

Sweeney didn’t play in the 2025 playoffs for the Tigers, who lost to the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS.

The shortstop spent the entire 2026 season on the injured list with a right shoulder strain that required arthroscopic surgery in June.

Looking at the Detroit Tigers’ 2026 Season

The Tigers finished the 2026 season in fourth place in the American League Central with a 76-86 record. They trailed the first-place Cleveland Guardians by nine games.

Despite missing the postseason, the Tigers had a strong +71 run differential in 2026.