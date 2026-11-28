The Detroit Tigers are coming off a year where they missed the 2026 MLB playoffs.

They had a talented roster, but dealt with injuries (and made trades).

Detroit Tigers Announce Signing Of Polarizing MLB Player

This week, the Tigers announced that they had signed Ha-Seong Kim.

The Tigers wrote (via X): “We have agreed to terms with INF Ha-Seong Kim on a one-year contract for the 2027 season. Welcome to Detroit, Ha-Seong!”

Kim is coming off a down year for the Atlanta Braves.

He finished the year batting .116 with 15 hits, nine RBIs, 11 runs and two stolen bases in 51 games.

Looking At Kim

Kim had spent the first four years of his career with the San Diego Padres.

During the 2023 season, he batted .260 with 140 hits, 17 home runs, 60 RBIs, 84 runs and 38 stolen bases in 152 games.

Following the Padres, Kim spent part of one season with the Tampa Bay Rays (before the Braves).

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the signing: