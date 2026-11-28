CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 01: Manager A.J. Hinch of the Detroit Tigers speaks to the media after losing to the Cleveland Guardians 6-1 in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Progressive Field on October 01, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)
The Detroit Tigers are coming off a year where they missed the 2026 MLB playoffs.
They had a talented roster, but dealt with injuries (and made trades).
Detroit Tigers Announce Signing Of Polarizing MLB Player
This week, the Tigers announced that they had signed Ha-Seong Kim.
The Tigers wrote (via X): “We have agreed to terms with INF Ha-Seong Kim on a one-year contract for the 2027 season. Welcome to Detroit, Ha-Seong!”
Kim is coming off a down year for the Atlanta Braves.
He finished the year batting .116 with 15 hits, nine RBIs, 11 runs and two stolen bases in 51 games.
Looking At Kim
Kim had spent the first four years of his career with the San Diego Padres.
During the 2023 season, he batted .260 with 140 hits, 17 home runs, 60 RBIs, 84 runs and 38 stolen bases in 152 games.
Following the Padres, Kim spent part of one season with the Tampa Bay Rays (before the Braves).
Social Media Reacts
Here’s what people were saying about the signing:
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The Detroit Tigers are coming off a year where they missed the 2026 MLB playoffs.They had a talented roster, but dealt with injuries (and made trades).Detroit Tigers Announce Signing Of Polarizing MLB PlayerThis week, the Tigers announced that they had signed Ha-Seong Kim.The Tigers wrote (via X): “We have agreed to terms with INF Ha-Seong […]
Detroit Tigers Announce Signing Of Polarizing 6-Year MLB Player