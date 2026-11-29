The Detroit Tigers came into the 2026 season with a talented roster.

However, they got hit hard with injuries (and made trades) that led to them missing the 2026 MLB playoffs.

3-Year Tigers Player Signs Deal With Braves

This week, news came out that a former Tigers player (Andy Ibáñez) is signing a deal with the Atlanta Braves.

Francys Romero of Beisbol FR wrote: “Sources: Infielder Andy Ibáñez has signed a minor league contract with the Atlanta Braves for the 2027 season, including a NRI to MLB Spring Training. Ibáñez, 33, appeared in 14 MLB games in 2026 between the Athletics and Mets. Represented by The Movement Baseball.”

Looking At Ibáñez

Ibáñez had spent the first two seasons of his career with the Texas Rangers.

He batted .277 with 70 hits in 76 games as a rookie.

MLB.com wrote (on November 10, 2022): “Detroit Tigers claimed 2B Andy Ibanez off waivers from Texas Rangers.”

Ibáñez then played three seasons for the Tigers.

He hit 11 home runs when he appeared in a career-high 114 games during the 2023 season.

The 33-year-old also helped the Tigers make the MLB playoffs in 2024 and 2025.

Ibáñez then spent the 2026 season with the Athletics and Mets.

It will be interesting to see if he is able to get time with the Braves at the MLB level in 2027.

Looking At The Tigers

The Tigers finished the season as the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 76-86 record in 162 games.

They last made the World Series during the 2012 season when Justin Verlander was in his first stint with the franchise.