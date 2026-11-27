The Detroit Tigers are coming off a tough season where they dealt with injuries (and made trades).

They ended up missing the 2026 MLB playoffs.

Ex-Detroit Tigers All-Star Signs With New MLB Team

On Friday, news came out that a former Tigers All-Star is signing with the Texas Rangers.

He had most recently been with the Atlanta Braves.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic wrote: “Free-agent right-handed reliever Joe Jiménez in agreement with Rangers on minor-league deal, sources tell me and @Jesus_Cano88. Jiménez, 31, last pitched in the majors in 2024. He has undergone three knee surgeries since.”

Looking At Jimenez’s Time In Detroit

Jimenez had spent the first six years of his career with the Tigers.

In just his second season (2018), he made the MLB All-Star Game.

During the 2022 season, Jimenez went 3-2 with a 3.49 ERA in 62 games.

The 31-year-old could be a good low-risk option for the Rangers.

Social Media Reacts To Jimenez Signing

Here’s what people were saying:

@RipGriffin3: “Minor league deal, so the AL West is still sitting at zero big-league signings, lol. Low-risk flier for Texas, though. If the knee holds up, that’s a real bullpen arm.”

@MasonHovind_TXR: “The past two seasons Jiménez has been recovering from a knee injury/surgery. From 2022-2024 he’s logged 181.2 innings, averaging a 31.2 K%, 6.6 BB%, 31.8 whiff%, and a 31.3 chase% If the knee is healthy he’s got a pretty good shot to take a spot in the bullpen.”

@greggorox: “This is a Rangers speciality, sign guys who haven’t pitched in awhile and are coming off major injuries. SMH”