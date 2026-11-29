The Detroit Tigers have had a pretty busy start to this offseason.

They notably added a few new players, like Ha-Seong Kim, Luis Gil, and Emilio Pagan. However, when noting that Detroit had a tough 2026 season, they should not be done making moves yet.

Now, the Tigers are staying busy, as they brought in another new pitcher in an interesting depth move.

Detroit Tigers Sign 27-Year-Old Pitcher

The Tigers have added to their pitching depth by bringing in a new veteran reliever.

According to MLB insider Francys Romero, the Tigers have signed pitcher Gregory Santos to a minor league contract for the 2027 season.

“Dominican RHP Gregory Santos has signed a minor league contract with the Detroit Tigers, including a non-roster invitation to MLB Spring Training, per sources. Santos, 27, pitched five innings with a 3.60 ERA for the San Francisco Giants last season before electing free agency,” Santos reported on X.

With the Tigers needing more pitching depth, it is understandable that they have brought in Santos on this minor league contract. He has made appearances at the MLB level in each of the last six seasons, so he has some experience.

Taking a Look at Santos

Santos spent the majority of this season with Triple-A Sacramento. In 14 games with the Triple-A club in 2026, he posted a 1-1 record, a 6.89 ERA, and 11 strikeouts.

Santos also appeared in three games for the Giants in 2026, posting a 0-0 record, a 3.60 ERA, and one strikeout.

Santos’ best season in the majors was back in 2023 with the Chicago White Sox. In 60 games that campaign for the White Sox, he had a 2-2 record, a 3.39 ERA, and 66 strikeouts. With a season like this on his resume, it makes sense that the Tigers are giving him a look on this minor league contract.

In 84 career MLB games over six seasons, Santos has a 3-6 record, a 4.14 ERA, and 78 strikeouts.