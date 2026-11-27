There have been multiple roster transactions made by the Detroit Tigers so far this offseason, as president of baseball operations Scott Harris works to improve the club that missed making the MLB Playoffs for the first time since 2023.

Recently, the Tigers agreed to contracts with pitcher Luis Gil and infielder Ha-Seong Kim, and to make room for them on the roster, they’ve announced that a pair of players have been designated for assignment, including 126-game veteran relief pitcher Beau Brieske.

The Detroit Tigers DFA Pair Of Players, Including Relief Pitcher Beau Brieske

In order to make room for both Gil and Kim, the Tigers announced that Beau Brieske and Tsung-Che Cheng have been designated for assignment.

“The Tigers have agreed to terms on one-year major league contracts with right-handed pitcher Luis Gil and infielder Ha-Seong Kim,” the Tigers reported on X, formerly known as Twitter. “To make room for both players on the 40-man roster, right-handed pitcher Beau Brieske and infielder Tsung-Che Cheng have been designated for assignment. Detroit’s 40-man roster stands at 40 players.”