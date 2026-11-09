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Detroit Tigers Release 4-Year MLB Veteran Outfielder in Sudden Move

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Arizona Diamondbacks v Philadelphia Phillies
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 02: Cal Stevenson #47 of the Philadelphia Phillies runs off the field during a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park on May 02, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers had a bad 2026 season, as evidenced by their 76-86 record.

Due to their struggles, the Tigers did not make the postseason this year. As a result of this, they should be a busy team this offseason as they aim to bounce back in 2027.

Now, with the offseason in its beginning stages, the Tigers have moved on from one of their depth outfielders.

Detroit Tigers Release Veteran Outfielder

Tampa Bay Rays v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 10: Cal Stevenson #47 of the Philadelphia Phillies reaches for a fly ball during the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park on September 10, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Tigers have parted ways with one of their minor leaguers, as outfielder Cal Stevenson has elected free agency.

“OF Cal Stevenson elected free agency,” MLB.com reported.

Stevenson becoming a free agent comes after he spent all of this season with Triple-A Toledo. In 92 games with the Triple-A club, he posted nine home runs, 33 RBI, and a .264 batting average.

Stevenson did not make an appearance for the Tigers during this season.

Looking at Stevenson’s MLB Career

Washington Nationals v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 29: Cal Stevenson #47 of the Philadelphia Phillies at bat during a game against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park on April 29, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Although Stevenson did not play for the Tigers this campaign, he has some MLB experience.

In 52 career MLB games over four seasons split between the Athletics, San Francisco Giants, and Philadelphia Phillies, Stevenson has posted zero home runs, eight RBI, and a .178 batting average.

Stevenson last played at the MLB level during the 2025 season with the Phillies. In five games for Philadelphia that campaign, he recorded one RBI and a .250 batting average.

Teams looking for more outfielder depth could consider taking a chance on Stevenson this offseason. It will be intriguing to see where the 30-year-old ends up next from here.

 

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Detroit Tigers Release 4-Year MLB Veteran Outfielder in Sudden Move

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