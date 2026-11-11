Detroit Tigers Release 28-Year-Old Pitcher in Sudden Move

The Detroit Tigers are going to be an intriguing team to watch during this offseason.

After underperforming in 2026, it would not be surprising in the slightest if Detroit is aggressive this offseason. They should be looking to add multiple new players as they aim for better results in 2027.

Now, with the offseason getting started, they have parted ways with one of their depth pitchers.

Detroit Tigers Release 28-Year-Old Pitcher

The Tigers have released pitcher Jack Little in an early offseason move.

“RHP Jack Little elected free agency,” MLB.com wrote.

Little becoming a free agent comes after he spent this season with Triple-A Toledo.

In 47 games with Triple-A Toledo in 2026, he posted a 1-3 record, a 4.11 ERA, and 60 strikeouts.

Little did not make an MLB appearance for the Tigers this season.

Looking at Little

Little has the potential to generate some interest from teams looking for more pitching depth.

He has a good amount of minor league experience. In 199 career minor league games over six seasons, he has posted a 14-13 record, a 4.54 ERA, 26 saves, and 246 strikeouts.

While Little did not make an appearance for the Tigers this campaign, he has pitched at the MLB level in the past.

In two appearances for the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 2025 season, he posted a 0-0 record, a 6.00 ERA, and two strikeouts.

It will now be interesting to see where Little signs after being released by the Tigers. He could be a solid addition for a team looking to boost its Triple-A pitching.