Former Detroit Tigers 9-Year MLB Pitcher Abruptly Released By New Team

The Detroit Tigers‘ 2026 season was undoubtedly disappointing.

After entering the campaign with high hopes, they finished the season with a bad 76-86 record. With this, they missed the postseason.

Now, with the offseason getting started, a former Tigers pitcher has hit the free agent market.

Former Detroit Tigers Pitcher Released By New Team

A former Tigers pitcher is officially available on the free agent market.

This is because former Tigers pitcher John Brebbia has been released by the Boston Red Sox.

“RHP John Brebbia elected free agency,” MLB.com reported.

Brebbia’s time with the Red Sox organization proved to be short, as he signed a minor-league deal with them just back in August.

In 13 games with Triple-A Worcester, Brebbia posted a 1-0 record, a 4.86 ERA, and 19 strikeouts.

The former Tigers pitcher did not make an MLB appearance for Boston during his time with the Red Sox organization.

Looking Back at Brebbia’s Time With the Tigers

Brebbia signed a one-year contract with the Tigers back in February 2025.

In 19 games with Detroit during the 2025 season, Brebbia had a 1-0 record, a 7.71 ERA, and 20 strikeouts. Overall, the 6-foot-1 righty struggled with consistency during his time in Detroit.

Brebbia’s time with Detroit ended when he was designated for assignment and then released by Detroit in June of the 2025 campaign. Shortly after this, he signed a minor league deal with the Atlanta Braves.

In 379 career MLB games over nine seasons, Brebbia has a 16-22 record, a 4.12 ERA, and 416 strikeouts. It will be intriguing to see where the former Tigers pitcher lands next from here.