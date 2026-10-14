Detroit Tigers Predicted to Sign Phillies 4X All-Star in Fascinating Move

The Detroit Tigers should be aggressively looking to improve their roster this offseason.

After entering this season with high hopes, the Tigers finished the campaign with a 76-86 record and missed the playoffs. Thus, they were one of baseball’s most disappointing teams this campaign.

Now, after having such a poor season, the Tigers are expected to be very busy this offseason. They have an abundance of spots on their roster that need upgrades. This includes their infield, so it would not be shocking if they make some bold moves.

Due to this, the Tigers are now being linked to an All-Star infielder from the Philadelphia Phillies.

Detroit Tigers Predicted to Sign Phillies Star Luis Arraez

In a recent article for FanSided, John Perrotto predicted that the Tigers will sign Phillies star Luis Arraez to a two-year, $24 million contract in free agency.

“Arraez can play either first base or second base, and in a thin position-player market, he should be able tos ecure a multiyear deal,” Perrotto wrote. “Prediction: Signs with Tigers for two years, $24 million.”

With the Tigers needing another high-impact infielder, it is understandable that they are being linked to Arraez. He would undoubtedly help their roster, as he would give them an elite contact hitter to work with. Thus, it would make sense if they made a serious push for him this offseason.

Arraez could work wonderfully as the Tigers’ leadoff hitter if signed. This is because he does an excellent job getting on base. This is made apparent by him being a three-time batting champion and four-time All-Star. Due to this, Detroit should strongly consider pursuing him this offseason.

Tigers Won’t Be the Only Team Trying to Sign Arraez

If the Tigers target Arraez, they won’t be the only team interested. He is one of baseball’s top pending unrestricted free agents this year. With that, he is going to generate a ton of interest around the league.

Arraez is also coming off another strong season, which adds to his appeal. In 151 games split between the San Francisco Giants and Phillies, he had six home runs, 64 RBI, and a .310 batting average. He has also had at least a .310 batting average in six out of his eight MLB seasons. This should make a lot of teams interested in him.

Nevertheless, it will be fascinating to see if the Tigers can end up landing Arraez this offseason. Bringing him in would be huge for a Tigers club that wants to get back into the playoffs in 2027.