Detroit Tigers Abruptly Release 30-Year-Old Second Baseman

The Detroit Tigers are facing a very important offseason.

After a very disappointing 2026 season, it is clear that the Tigers should be looking to make multiple additions to their roster this offseason.

Yet, with the offseason getting started, they have moved on from one of their depth infielders.

Detroit Tigers Release 30-Year-Old Shortstop

The Detroit Tigers have released minor league second baseman Max Burt to kick off their offseason.

“2B Max Burt elected free agency,” MLB.com reported.

With Burt becoming a free agent, he will now be looking to find his next home. The 30-year-old could generate a decent amount of interest from teams looking to add to their infield depth.

Looking at Burt

Burt did not appear in a game for the Tigers this season and has yet to make his MLB debut.

Instead, Burt split this season between Double-A Erie and Triple-A Toledo. In 110 games split between the two minor league clubs, he posted eight home runs, 47 RBI, and a .220 batting average.

While Burt has yet to play a major league game, he has a lot of minor league experience. In 691 career minor league games over eight seasons, he has recorded 51 home runs, 111 stolen bases, 262 RBI, and a .220 batting average.

With numbers like these, Burt could be a solid pickup for a team looking to improve its minor league depth. It will be interesting to see where he will end up landing from here.