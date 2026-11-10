Hi, Subscriber

Detroit Tigers Abruptly Release 30-Year-Old Second Baseman

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
A.J. Hinch
Getty
Reports suggest that the Detroit Tigers should pursue New York Mets outfielder Luis Robert Jr. in a trade to help improve the club's left-handed hitting.

The Detroit Tigers are facing a very important offseason.

After a very disappointing 2026 season, it is clear that the Tigers should be looking to make multiple additions to their roster this offseason.

Yet, with the offseason getting started, they have moved on from one of their depth infielders.

Detroit Tigers Release 30-Year-Old Shortstop

Diablos Rojos v New York Yankees
GettyMEXICO CITY, MEXICO – MARCH 24: Max Burt #18 of New York Yankees fields a ball during the seventh inning during Spring Training Game One between Diablos Rojos and New York Yankees at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu on March 24, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers have released minor league second baseman Max Burt to kick off their offseason.

2B Max Burt elected free agency,” MLB.com reported.

With Burt becoming a free agent, he will now be looking to find his next home. The 30-year-old could generate a decent amount of interest from teams looking to add to their infield depth.

Looking at Burt

Diablos Rojos v New York Yankees
GettyMEXICO CITY, MEXICO – MARCH 24: Max Burt #18 of New York Yankees catches the ball to put out Jose Marmolejos #46 of Diablos Rojos during the eight inning of Spring Training Game One between Diablos Rojos and New York Yankees at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu on March 24, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)

Burt did not appear in a game for the Tigers this season and has yet to make his MLB debut.

Instead, Burt split this season between Double-A Erie and Triple-A Toledo. In 110 games split between the two minor league clubs, he posted eight home runs, 47 RBI, and a .220 batting average.

While Burt has yet to play a major league game, he has a lot of minor league experience. In 691 career minor league games over eight seasons, he has recorded 51 home runs, 111 stolen bases, 262 RBI, and a .220 batting average.

With numbers like these, Burt could be a solid pickup for a team looking to improve its minor league depth. It will be interesting to see where he will end up landing from here.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

0 Comments

Detroit Tigers Abruptly Release 30-Year-Old Second Baseman

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread

More Heavy on Tigers News

More Heavy on Tigers News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x