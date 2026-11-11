Tigers All-Star Riley Greene Floated as Trade Candidate by MLB Insider

The Detroit Tigers could face another difficult decision involving one of their biggest stars this offseason.

Three-time All-Star outfielder Riley Greene has emerged as a potential trade candidate, according to MLB Network insider Jon Paul Morosi, despite remaining one of Detroit’s most productive hitters.

The speculation comes as the Tigers continue reshaping their roster following a disappointing 2026 season and their blockbuster trade of former ace Tarik Skubal.

Greene is also approaching an important point in his career, with only two seasons of team control remaining and questions surrounding a potential long-term extension.

While Greene has previously been projected to receive a $90 million contract, president of baseball operations Scott Harris hasn’t publicly confirmed any negotiations.

Now, Harris has addressed the possibility of moving his All-Star outfielder.

MLB Insider Floats Riley Greene as Potential Tigers Trade Candidate

During the General Managers Meetings in Las Vegas, Morosi revealed that industry executives have mentioned Greene as a possible trade candidate this offseason.

In a November 11 post on X, Morosi shared his reporting and a video of Harris responding to a question about Greene’s future.

The suggestion is surprising considering Greene’s importance to Detroit’s lineup and his age.

The 26-year-old was selected fifth overall in the 2019 MLB Draft and has earned three consecutive All-Star selections.

Greene enjoyed another strong offensive season in 2026, batting .280 with 21 home runs, 75 RBIs and a career-best .844 OPS in 140 games.

Although his power production declined from the 36 home runs and 111 RBIs he recorded in 2025, Greene improved his on-base percentage to .370 while reducing his strikeouts.

Those numbers reinforce why the Tigers might be reluctant to part with him.

When Morosi asked Harris about the trade speculation, the executive emphasized Greene’s importance to Detroit’s plans.

“We love Riley,” Harris said, according to Tony Paul of The Detroit News.

Harris explained that he expects Greene to remain a major presence in the middle of Detroit’s batting order.

However, he also acknowledged that the organization has an obligation to consider potential opportunities.

“On the trade front, we’ve gotta listen to everything,” Harris said.

He quickly added that trading Greene isn’t something the front office is currently focused on.

That distinction is important. Morosi identified Greene as a player being discussed by industry executives, not someone Detroit is actively shopping.

Tigers Face Important Riley Greene Contract Decision

Greene’s contract situation adds another layer to the speculation.

The outfielder remains under team control through 2028, when he would be eligible to reach free agency for the first time.

He earned $5 million in 2026 and is expected to receive a substantial raise through arbitration next season.

Detroit could retain him for another two years without agreeing to a long-term extension, but his approaching free agency creates a decision for the organization.

The Tigers faced a similar contract dilemma with Tarik Skubal, which ultimately resulted in the star pitcher being traded.

In September, Harris was asked whether the Tigers had discussed an extension with Greene’s representatives.

Rather than confirming or denying negotiations, Harris reiterated his policy of keeping those discussions private until an agreement is finalized.

That leaves uncertainty about whether Detroit intends to make Greene a long-term cornerstone.

After a season where the team traded Casey Mize and Skubal, there is certainly precedent for star players being moved before they reach free agency.

Unlike Skubal and Mize, Greene has two seasons of contractual control remaining, giving Detroit a little more time to evaluate its options.

For now, Harris’ comments suggest the Tigers envision Greene remaining an important piece of their offense.

Still, with industry executives discussing his potential availability and a long-term contract unresolved, Greene’s future will be worth monitoring throughout the offseason.