The Houston Astros did not renew the contract of manager Joe Espada following the 2026 season, after multiple years on the job.

And while there were several candidates to take the position, the Astros ultimately hired Brad Ausmus, who had spent the last several years as a bench coach with the New York Yankees.

Ausmus, who previously served as the manager of the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Angels, becomes the 21st manager in team history. And he was sure to relay a special message to any Houston fans who are having doubts about the hiring.

Brad Ausmus Relays Special Message For Houston Astros Fans

For anyone who has doubts about Ausmus being hired as the manager of the Astros, he had a specific message for those fans.

“I’d say let’s go win,” Ausmus said via Brian McTaggart on X, formerly known as Twitter. “For the ones who are doubters, let me bring you back in. We’re going to go out there and we’re going to win, we’re going to do our work in Spring Training and hopefully get the most out of the players.”

Ausmus, who spent several years of his playing career in an Astros uniform, is also excited to be back with the organization.

“I’m very excited to be back with Houston,” he said. “This is a place I spent for 10 years as a player and looking back on my career, if I picture myself as a player, it’s wearing an Astros uniform.”

He also reiterated that while it’s certainly difficult to win the World Series, that needs to be the organization’s goal.