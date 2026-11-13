“I don’t worry (about expectations),” Ausmus said. “We need to win the World Series. That’s what we’re here to do. I think that should be the goal every single year. It’s very difficult to win the World Series, but that should be the goal.”

Brad Ausmus Is Looking Forward As Astros Manager

While the Astros have enjoyed recent success in winning multiple titles, the focus of Ausmus will be moving forward and looking ahead rather than reminiscing about the past.

“I’m not here to talk about glory days. I’m here to talk about the Houston Astros today and the Houston Astros going into 2027, which is now my main focus and certainly the goal is to win the World Series,” he said. “Making the playoffs, great step. Winning the division, great step. But the goal is, and should be every single year, to win the World Series.”