31-Year-Old Pitcher Immediately Released By Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are coming off a season where they lost to the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS.

They were surprisingly swept, losing Game 4 by a score of 6-4 (on October 15).

31-Year-Old Pitcher Immediately Released By Dodgers

This week, a member of the Dodgers’ organization became a free agent.

Ryder Ryan is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “RHP Ryder Ryan elected free agency.”

Ryan did not appear in a game for the Dodgers at the MLB level.

He went 3-5 with a 5.19 ERA in 26 Triple-A games (11 starts).

Before the 2026 season, Ryan had signed with the Dodgers.

MLB.com wrote (on January 28): “Los Angeles Dodgers signed free agent RHP Ryder Ryan to a minor league contract.”

Looking At Ryan’s MLB Career

Ryan was picked in the 30th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He has spent two seasons at the MLB level with the Seattle Mariners and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Over 16 career games, Ryan has gone 1-0 with a 5.40 ERA.

Ryan will turn 32 in May.

It will be interesting to see where he lands before the start of 2027 Spring Training.

Teams can always use more pitching depth.

Looking At The Dodgers Right Now

The Dodgers finished the 2026 regular season as the top team in the National League West with a 100-62 record in 162 games.

Before losing to the Brewers, they had defeated the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS.

The Dodgers had won the World Series title in 2024 and 2025.