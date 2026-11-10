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31-Year-Old Pitcher Immediately Released By Los Angeles Dodgers

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 24: Manager Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on against the Chicago Cubs during the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium on April 24, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are coming off a season where they lost to the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS.

They were surprisingly swept, losing Game 4 by a score of 6-4 (on October 15).

31-Year-Old Pitcher Immediately Released By Dodgers

GettyRyder Ryan #40 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a photo during Los Angeles Dodgers Photo Day at Camelback Ranch on February 19, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona.

This week, a member of the Dodgers’ organization became a free agent.

Ryder Ryan is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “RHP Ryder Ryan elected free agency.”

GettyRyder Ryan #40 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a photo during Los Angeles Dodgers Photo Day at Camelback Ranch on February 19, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona.

Ryan did not appear in a game for the Dodgers at the MLB level.

He went 3-5 with a 5.19 ERA in 26 Triple-A games (11 starts).

Before the 2026 season, Ryan had signed with the Dodgers.

MLB.com wrote (on January 28): “Los Angeles Dodgers signed free agent RHP Ryder Ryan to a minor league contract.”

Looking At Ryan’s MLB Career

GettyRyder Ryan #77 of the Seattle Mariners pitches during the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at T-Mobile Park on August 11, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. This is Ryan’s MLB debut.

Ryan was picked in the 30th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He has spent two seasons at the MLB level with the Seattle Mariners and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Over 16 career games, Ryan has gone 1-0 with a 5.40 ERA.

GettyRyder Ryan #72 of the Pittsburgh Pirates delivers a pitch in the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on March 29, 2024 in Miami, Florida.

Ryan will turn 32 in May.

It will be interesting to see where he lands before the start of 2027 Spring Training.

Teams can always use more pitching depth.

Looking At The Dodgers Right Now

GettyManager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on during batting practice prior to the game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 03, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Dodgers finished the 2026 regular season as the top team in the National League West with a 100-62 record in 162 games.

Before losing to the Brewers, they had defeated the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS.

GettyFreddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers strikes out swinging during the third inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City.

The Dodgers had won the World Series title in 2024 and 2025.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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31-Year-Old Pitcher Immediately Released By Los Angeles Dodgers

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