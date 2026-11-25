The Los Angeles Dodgers have been pretty quiet thus far in MLB free agency.

While LA isn’t expected to make any huge splashes for starters after whiffing on retaining Tarik Skubal, the Dodgers could afford to add to the depth of their rotation, and in a recent news roundup by The Athletic, former Dodgers’ World Series champion starter Jack Flaherty is named as a potential option to target.

The Athletic’s Katie Woo recently wrote (about the Dodgers post-Skubal rotation plans):

“Per team sources, the Dodgers don’t expect to engage on the remaining top available starting pitchers. While their thinking could change, the Dodgers would prefer to wait out the market, which is Friedman’s usual opportunistic approach. At least part of their decision hinges on the length of next season, as a lockout could force missed games.”

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Could Jack Flaherty Be a Fit for Reunion with Dodgers?

Since signing a two-year deal to return to the Detroit Tigers after helping the Dodgers win the 2024 World Series, things have been a little bit rocky for Jack Flaherty.

However, the reason he’s a good fit for the Dodgers is that they wouldn’t necessarily be relying on him to be a frontline starter, with names like Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Blake Snell all headlining the projected rotation.

Now, where Jack Flaherty would be valuable is in his ability to make starts, especially when Snell or Glasnow inevitably get injured.

Over the past two seasons, Flaherty has made 50 starts. He’s posted mid-4.00s ERA’s in both 2025 and 2026, but strikeout numbers are clearly still there for Flaherty, as he has 291 K’s in 240+ innings since departing the Dodgers.

In 1o starts with the Dodgers (during regular season) in 2024, Flaherty posted an ERA of 3.58.

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