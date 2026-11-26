The Los Angeles Dodgers enter the offseason facing important decisions as they prepare to defend their place among baseball’s top contenders in 2027.

After consecutive World Series championships, the club fell short of another title, losing its National League Championship Series matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Shohei Ohtani remains central to the Dodgers’ plans. The two-way star made significant contributions at the plate and on the mound in 2026, but injuries kept him from finishing the season in both roles.

Shohei Ohtani Reveals How Potential MLB Lockout Could Complicate Dodgers Pitching Plans

Shohei Ohtani told Japanese reporters in an online interview that he is preparing for a possible MLB lockout.

However, uncertainty surrounding the season’s start could make it difficult to determine when he should begin increasing his pitching workload.

“For pitchers, if an unnecessary period gets added, fatigue from unnecessary throwing builds up, so it becomes a difficult decision,” Ohtani said, translated from Japanese.

Ohtani wants to be ready whenever baseball resumes, but maintaining his pitching preparation without a confirmed start date could create unnecessary fatigue.

He has already begun discussing his 2027 schedule with the Dodgers, although no final plan has been established.

“Nothing has been decided at this point. The team has several plans, and I have several plans, and we’re figuring out what’s best,” Ohtani said.

Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes previously said the organization wanted Ohtani involved in decisions about his workload, including potential additional rest days and adjustments to his early-season pitching schedule.

The labor situation adds another complication. MLB filed a lawsuit on November 25 seeking a court declaration that a potential lockout would be legal.

Ohtani finished 2026 with an 8-2 record, a 1.79 ERA and 95 strikeouts across 14 starts.

His pitching season ended after July 3 because of left knee discomfort and right biceps inflammation.

Ohtani remains committed to both roles, saying being a two-way player lets him help the Dodgers most. The organization must also address changes elsewhere in its pitching staff.

Dodgers Face Bullpen Decisions As Tanner Scott And Edwin Diaz Lead Relief Plans

In an analysis published on MLB.com, reporter Sonja Chen outlined the Dodgers’ bullpen options heading into the offseason.

Tanner Scott and Edwin Diaz provide an established late-inning foundation, with both relievers under contract for the next two seasons.

However, Evan Phillips and Alex Vesia’s departures leave openings.

Phillips has joined the Atlanta Braves on a three-year, $35 million contract, while Vesia is attracting interest from other teams.

Diaz’s first season in Los Angeles included injuries and inconsistent performances.

He improved after returning from the injured list in September, giving the Dodgers reason to expect a stronger second season.

Scott also rebounded in 2026. He performed well in a setup role and took over closing responsibilities when Diaz was unavailable.

Edgardo Henriquez, Brock Stewart, and Jack Dreyer are among the internal options who could help cover the remaining relief innings.

The Dodgers have key pieces in place, but replacing Phillips and potentially Vesia remains part of their offseason work as they prepare for another championship pursuit.