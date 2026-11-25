According to a report by Jon Heyman on Wednesday, November 25, the Atlanta Braves are signing veteran pitcher Charlie Barnes to a minor-league contract.

Barnes, 31, had recently elected free agency following the 2026 season, and he made a return to MLB in 2026 with a brief stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

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Former Dodgers Pitcher Charlie Barnes Signs with Braves

Charlie Barnes earned the right to get another opportunity with another MLB organization after his short stint with the Dodgers.

Although he only pitched 10 total innings with the Dodgers, seven of those frames came in one Summer afternoon outing, where the Dodgers really needed a pitcher to eat up a handful of innings.

Along with his brief stint with the Dodgers, Barnes also notched three innings with the Chicago Cubs.

Across 13 total IP in 2026, Barnes allowed 10 earned runs while striking out six.

It’s a good organizational depth add for the Braves, as Barnes will likely be assigned to AAA once formally signed.

2026 marked Barnes return to MLB after a four-year hiatus. He made his MLB debut with the Minnesota Twins in 2021. Over 51 career innings, Barnes holds an ERA of 6.18.