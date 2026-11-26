The Los Angeles Dodgers have signed a veteran first baseman to add some depth to the position.

Los Angeles hasn’t been as active this offseason as in other years, since they didn’t land the top available free agent, as they did with Shohei Ohtani and Kyle Tucker.

The Dodgers are coming off being swept by the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS.

Los Angeles Dodgers Sign Eric Wagaman

With the Dec. 1 lockout looming, the Dodgers added depth at first base.

MLB insider Francys Romero revealed on Thursday that the Dodgers have signed former New York Mets first baseman Eric Wagaman to a minor-league deal.

“Sources: Free-agent infielder Eric Wagaman signed a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, including an invitation to MLB Spring Training,” Romero wrote on X.

Wagaman spent the 2026 season with the Mets, appearing in 26 games, as he split time in Triple-A and MLB. He elected free agency on Nov. 1 after New York outrighted him off the 40-man roster.

Wagaman made his MLB debut in 2024 with the Los Angeles Angels and spent the 2025 season with the Miami Marlins. In his three seasons in the big leagues, Wagaman has appeared in 184 games, hitting .245 with 13 home runs and 68 RBIs.

The Dodgers have Freddie Freeman as the team’s starting first baseman, yet Wagaman can go into spring training and compete for the backup job. However, Royce Lewis could play first base if needed, as could Hunter Feduccia.

So, Wagaman will need to impress in spring training to make the team out of camp.

Los Angeles Adds Royce Lewis

The Dodgers’ big move of the offseason has been trading for Royce Lewis from the Minnesota Twins.

Lewis was the first overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft but he’s struggled to be an impact player and now gets a fresh start with Los Angeles which he’s excited about.

“We had our morning coffee and (my wife) randomly said, ‘You’re a Dodger,'” Lewis said. “I was like, ‘What the heck is going on’? It’s almost too good to be true. Especially growing up in Southern California, to be on one of the best teams in the league and close to home, is very special to my family. But it hasn’t sunk in yet.”

Lewis gets to play for his local team, the Dodgers, who will be looking to get back into contention.