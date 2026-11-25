The Los Angeles Dodgers were unable to retain the services of ace pitcher Tarik Skubal, whom they acquired in early August from the Detroit Tigers.

Skubal, who was seeking a long-term deal, signed a nine-year, $450 million contract with the National League rival New York Mets. Now, the Dodgers are left assessing their remaining options on how to strengthen their rotation and bullpen.

Speaking of the latter, the Dodgers have announced that they’re going to be without one of their key bullpen arms for the entire upcoming 2027 campaign due to Tommy John surgery.

The Los Angeles Dodgers Have Lost Relief Arm Ben Casparius For All Of 2027 After Tommy John Surgery

On Wednesday, the Dodgers announced that reliever Ben Casparius will be unavailable for the entire 2027 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

“Los Angeles Dodgers right-handed pitcher Ben Casparius had right elbow UCL reconstruction surgery today performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Casparius will miss the 2027 season,” the Dodgers announced on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Last season, Casparius was limited to just five games. In 2025, he went 7-5 with a 4.64 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP.

Ben Casparius Has Played His Entire Career In Los Angeles

The Dodgers took Casparius in the fifth round of the 2021 MLB Draft and signed him for $247,500. He worked through the organization before reaching Triple-A Oklahoma City in 2024 after improving with Tulsa.

Casparius received his first MLB call-up that August and debuted later that month against the Arizona Diamondbacks, throwing a scoreless inning and earning the win. He appeared in three games that season, striking out 12 over 8⅓ innings. He also contributed during the Dodgers’ postseason run, throwing 4⅓ scoreless innings in the NLCS before making one World Series appearance against the New York Yankees.

Casparius opened 2025 on the Dodgers’ roster and became a useful multi-inning bullpen option. A series of pitching injuries temporarily moved him into the rotation, but he returned to relief work after struggling as a starter. He finished with a 7-5 record, 4.64 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 46 appearances.

He began 2026 with Los Angeles but made only five appearances before a shoulder injury sidelined him in April. Despite a long rehabilitation process, he was limited to only five games during the season and wasn’t able to assist in their World Series defense in the fall.