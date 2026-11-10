Former LA Dodgers 11-Year MLB Pitcher Suddenly Released By New Team

The Los Angeles Dodgers once again had a successful regular season, finishing with a 100-62 record.

However, the Dodgers’ postseason run ended in a rough fashion. This is because they were swept by the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS.

With how the Dodgers’ postseason went this year, they should be in for a busy offseason.

Yet, with the offseason now starting, a former Dodgers pitcher has become a free agent.

Former LA Dodgers Pitcher Released By New Team

A former Dodgers pitcher is now available for the taking.

This is because former Los Angeles pitcher Scott Alexander has been released by the Kansas City Royals.

“LHP Scott Alexander elected free agency,” MLB.com reported.

Alexander becoming a free agent comes after he spent this season in the Royals’ minor league system. In 14 games this season with Triple-A Omaha, the former Dodgers pitcher had a 0-2 record, a 2.08 ERA, and 13 strikeouts.

Alexander did not make an MLB appearance for the Royals during the 2026 season.

Looking Back at Alexander’s Time With the Dodgers

Alexander spent four seasons with Los Angeles from 2018 to 2021, where he was an effective reliever.

In 132 games over four seasons with Los Angeles, Alexander posted a 7-5 record, a 3.49 ERA, and 82 strikeouts. He also had an ERA under 4.00 during each of his four seasons as a Dodger.

Alexander’s time with the Dodgers ended when he elected free agency following the 2021 season.

Since his time with Los Angeles ended, Alexander has made MLB appearances for the San Francisco Giants, Athletics, and Rockies. In 349 career MLB games over 11 seasons, he has a 21-16 record, a 3.36 ERA, and 240 strikeouts.