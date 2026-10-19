Los Angeles Dodgers Urged to Reunite With Tigers All-Star in Intriguing Move

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to be a fascinating team to watch during this offseason.

After being swept by the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS, it would not be surprising if the Dodgers look to make some moves. This is especially so when noting that the Dodgers are known for being big spenders.

One way that the Dodgers could look to add to their roster is through the trade market. Due to this, the Dodgers are now being connected to one of their former players who is currently playing for the Detroit Tigers.

Los Angeles Dodgers Urged to Reunite With Tigers All-Star

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Kerry Miller urged the Dodgers to trade for Tigers utility player Zach McKinstry this offseason.

“Speaking of teams who could use a super utilityman, the Dodgers need to replace the retiring Miguel Rojas, whose departure leaves their infield depth chart looking pretty shallow. Signing a Mauricio Dubón, Edmundo Sosa or Ha-Seong Kim could be the path of least resistance, but buying low on Zach McKinstry after he hit .199 in 2026 is also on the table,” Miller wrote.

The Dodgers acquiring McKinstry would certainly be interesting. The Dodgers selected him in the 2016 MLB Draft, and he played his first three MLB seasons with them from 2020 to 2022. With this, it would be fascinating to see Los Angeles bring him back.

McKinstry is coming off a down year for the Tigers, though. In 129 games, he posted four home runs, 26 RBI, and a .199 batting average. However, this was after he had 12 home runs, 49 RBI, and a .259 batting average with the Tigers as an All-Star in 2025. With this, he is a bounce-back candidate to watch for next season.

Should the Dodgers Make This Trade?

With the Dodgers needing another utility player, McKinstry could be worth trading for. It likely would not cost Los Angeles a lot to get him. He had a tough 2026 season, after all. However, his past success adds to his appeal. If he bounced back in Los Angeles, he would be a strong addition to their roster.

It would be beneficial for the Dodgers to have an impactful player who can play several positions. McKinstry has shown that he can be a star when playing at his best. Thus, he is the kind of player Los Angeles should be open to taking a gamble on.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Dodgers reunite with McKinstry during this offseason. The fit looks very good on paper, but time will tell if it comes to fruition.