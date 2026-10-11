Milwaukee Brewers Announce Sal Frelick Decision Before Dodgers Series

The Milwaukee Brewers are scheduled to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series at American Family Field in Milwaukee at 7:00 p.m. CDT on Sunday.
Before Sunday’s game, the Brewers announced a sudden move involving outfielder Sal Frelick.
Milwaukee Brewers Announce Sudden Sal Frelick Move Before NLCS vs. Dodgers
Frelick started the final three games of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres as the right fielder. He sat on the bench in Game 1.
Here is the Brewers’ lineup for Sunday:
- Jackson Chourio
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- Brice Turang 2B
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- William Contreras C
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- Jake Bauers 1B
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- Andrew Vaughn DH
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- Garrett Mitchell CF
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- Cooper Pratt SS
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- Luis Lara RF
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- Joey Ortiz 3B
SP: RHP Jacob Misiorowski
Here is the Dodgers’ lineup:
- Mookie Betts SS
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- Freddie Freeman 1B
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- Will Smith C
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- Shohei Ohtani DH
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- Teoscar Hernández LF
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- Max Muncy 3B
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- Andy Pages CF
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- Kyle Tucker RF
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- Enrique Hernández 2B
SP: LHP Tarik Skubal
Looking at Milwaukee Brewers’ Sal Frelick’s Season
Frelick, 26, went 3-for-9 during this year’s NLDS against San Diego.
During the regular season, Frelick slashed .230/.295/.319 with four home runs, 40 RBI and seven stolen bases over 111 games.
Looking at the Dodgers-Brewers NLCS
Here is the Brewers-Dodgers NLCS schedule:
- Game 1: 7:00 p.m. CDT on Sunday, Oct. 11 @ American Family Field
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- Game 2: 4:00 p.m. CDT on Monday, Oct. 12 @ American Family Field
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- Game 3: 7:00 p.m. CDT on Wednesday, Oct. 14 @ Dodger Stadium
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- Game 4: 8:00 p.m. CDT on Thursday, Oct. 15 @ Dodger Stadium
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- Game 5 (if necessary): 8:00 p.m. CDT on Friday, Oct. 16 @ Dodger Stadium
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- Game 6 (if necessary): 7:00 p.m. CDT on Sunday, Oct. 18 @ American Family Field
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- Game 7 (if necessary): 7:00 p.m. CDT on Sunday, Oct. 18 @ American Family Field
Games 1, 2 and 7 will be available to watch on FOX. The rest will be broadcast on FS1.
The winner of the Brewers-Dodgers NLCS will advance to the World Series to play the winner of the ALCS.
The Tampa Bay Rays, who swept the New York Yankees in the ALDS, will play the winner of the ALDS between the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox in the ALCS. The Guardians-White Sox series is tied 2-2.
This year’s NLCS will be a rematch from last year.
In 2025, the Dodgers swept the Brewers 4-0 in the NLCS. The Dodgers then beat the Toronto Blue Jays in the World Series.
The Brewers finished the season with the best record in the National League at 103-59.
The Dodgers finished the season with the second-best record in the National League at 100-62.
The Brewers won four of seven games against the Dodgers during the regular season.
Milwaukee Brewers Announce Sal Frelick Decision Before Dodgers Series