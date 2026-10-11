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Milwaukee Brewers Announce Sal Frelick Decision Before Dodgers Series

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National League Division Series: San Diego Padres v Milwaukee Brewers - Game Two
Getty
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 04: Sal Frelick #10 of the Milwaukee Brewers warms up prior to game two of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres at American Family Field on October 04, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers are scheduled to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series at American Family Field in Milwaukee at 7:00 p.m. CDT on Sunday.

Before Sunday’s game, the Brewers announced a sudden move involving outfielder Sal Frelick.

Milwaukee Brewers Announce Sudden Sal Frelick Move Before NLCS vs. Dodgers

National League Division Series: Milwaukee Brewers v San Diego Padres - Game Four
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 07: Sal Frelick #10 of the Milwaukee Brewers is congratulated by Jackson Chourio #11 after scoring a run against the San Diego Padres during the third inning in game four of the National League Division Series at Petco Park on October 07, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

With a left-hander in Tarik Skubal starting for the Dodgers, Frelick is not in the lineup for Sunday’s game.

Frelick started the final three games of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres as the right fielder. He sat on the bench in Game 1.

Here is the Brewers’ lineup for Sunday:

  2. Jackson Chourio
  4. Brice Turang 2B
  6. William Contreras C
  8. Jake Bauers 1B
  10. Andrew Vaughn DH
  12. Garrett Mitchell CF
  14. Cooper Pratt SS
  16. Luis Lara RF
  18. Joey Ortiz 3B

SP: RHP Jacob Misiorowski

National League Division Series: San Diego Padres v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 03: Jacob Misiorowski #32 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts after striking out Jake Cronenworth #9 of the San Diego Padres to end the fourth inning in game one of the National League Division Series at American Family Field on October 03, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Here is the Dodgers’ lineup:

  2. Mookie Betts SS
  4. Freddie Freeman 1B
  6. Will Smith C
  8. Shohei Ohtani DH
  10. Teoscar Hernández LF
  12. Max Muncy 3B
  14. Andy Pages CF
  16. Kyle Tucker RF
  18. Enrique Hernández 2B

SP: LHP Tarik Skubal

Looking at Milwaukee Brewers’ Sal Frelick’s Season

National League Division Series: San Diego Padres v Milwaukee Brewers - Game Two
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 04: Sal Frelick #10 of the Milwaukee Brewers draws a walk against the San Diego Padres during the ninth inning in game two of the National League Division Series at American Family Field on October 04, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Frelick, 26, went 3-for-9 during this year’s NLDS against San Diego.

During the regular season, Frelick slashed .230/.295/.319 with four home runs, 40 RBI and seven stolen bases over 111 games.

Looking at the Dodgers-Brewers NLCS

Here is the Brewers-Dodgers NLCS schedule:

  • Game 1: 7:00 p.m. CDT on Sunday, Oct. 11 @ American Family Field
  • Game 2: 4:00 p.m. CDT on Monday, Oct. 12 @ American Family Field
  • Game 3: 7:00 p.m. CDT on Wednesday, Oct. 14 @ Dodger Stadium
  • Game 4: 8:00 p.m. CDT on Thursday, Oct. 15 @ Dodger Stadium
  • Game 5 (if necessary): 8:00 p.m. CDT on Friday, Oct. 16 @ Dodger Stadium
  • Game 6 (if necessary): 7:00 p.m. CDT on Sunday, Oct. 18 @ American Family Field
  • Game 7 (if necessary): 7:00 p.m. CDT on Sunday, Oct. 18 @ American Family Field

Games 1, 2 and 7 will be available to watch on FOX. The rest will be broadcast on FS1.

The winner of the Brewers-Dodgers NLCS will advance to the World Series to play the winner of the ALCS.

The Tampa Bay Rays, who swept the New York Yankees in the ALDS, will play the winner of the ALDS between the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox in the ALCS. The Guardians-White Sox series is tied 2-2.

This year’s NLCS will be a rematch from last year.

In 2025, the Dodgers swept the Brewers 4-0 in the NLCS. The Dodgers then beat the Toronto Blue Jays in the World Series.

The Brewers finished the season with the best record in the National League at 103-59.

The Dodgers finished the season with the second-best record in the National League at 100-62.

The Brewers won four of seven games against the Dodgers during the regular season.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Milwaukee Brewers Announce Sal Frelick Decision Before Dodgers Series

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