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Mets’ Francisco Alvarez Quietly Playing for New Team

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San Francisco Giants v New York Mets
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 04: Francisco Alvarez #4 of the New York Mets celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning at Citi Field on September 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caean Couto/Getty Images)

Francisco Alvarez remains the New York Mets‘ catcher heading toward the 2027 MLB season, whenever it actually gets to start after a conceptual lockout.

First, he’s getting some baseball work in playing for a different team this winter.

In some parts of the world, baseball is a year-round endeavor — and one particularly potent during the winter in Latin America.

It’s such a notable thing that MLB players will head south and play “winter ball.”

That’s what Alvarez is doing right now.

Francisco Alvarez in Winter Ball

New York Mets v Chicago White Sox
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 22: Francisco Alvarez #4 of the New York Mets fields a ground bunt during the sixth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on August 22, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

Alvarez, a native of Venezuela, is currently playing in the Venezuelan Winter League.

He’s suiting up for Magallanes.

It’s actually the first time recorded on record that Alvarez has suited up in a winter league since becoming a pro, so it’s notable.

It’ll be an interesting question to ask Alvarez down the road — he likely hoped to accomplish something this winter by heading to Venezuela.

Through Nov. 8, Alvarez has played nine games. He’s off to a cold start. Alvarez is hitting 6-for-28 (.214 average) with a .674 OPS. He has one home run and six RBI. He has walked five times and struck out nine times.

Given that Alvarez likely has a stronger reason for this pursuit this winter, the stats may not be that important. It could be more about what he can improve upon in the meantime.

Francisco Alvarez Future

New York Mets v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 16: Francisco Alvarez #4 of the New York Mets reacts after the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 16, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Mets defeated the Phillies 4-1. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Alvarez remains under contract with the Mets through the 2029 season.

He’ll still have a few more seasons of the arbitration process to go through first, so the Mets can have him as their starting catcher for years to come if they want.

Alvarez was once a very high-level prospect, and while he has had some bumps, he has mostly delivered on his conceptual talent. He has big power and a big arm, and he’s a reasonable catcher behind the plate.

The Mets will hope his time in Venezuela this winter can help him grow.

There’s a chance Alvarez decided to play with the lockout looming in baseball — or he simply wanted to suit up for some ballgames in his home country while he was healthy and still in his prime.

Either way, it’s a cool opportunity for Alvarez to get some extra action on the diamond.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Mets’ Francisco Alvarez Quietly Playing for New Team

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