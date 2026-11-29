A former New York Mets outfielder has reportedly signed with a new team for his 10th Major League Baseball season.

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, ex-Mets outfielder Cedric Mullins and the Texas Rangers have agreed on a one-year, $3.75 million contract.

Former New York Mets Outfielder Cedric Mullins Signing With Texas Rangers

“Free-agent outfielder Cedric Mullins in agreement with Rangers on one-year, $3.75M contract, source tells @TheAthletic,” Rosenthal wrote on X. First to report serious talks: @Evan_P_Grant.”

“Mullins will give Rangers more athleticism in the outfield, which is needed at Globe Life Field,” Rosenthal added. “Evan Carter underwent hip surgery last month and is expected to miss start of 2027. Mullins addition also could allow Rangers to rest or DH Brandon Nimmo more often.”

Looking at Former New York Mets Outfielder Cedric Mullins

The Baltimore Orioles selected Mullins int he 13th round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of Campbell University.

The outfielder made his his MLB debut with Baltimore in 2018.

Mullins had the best season of his career in 2021, posting 6.2 bWAR and a .291/.360/.518 slash line with 30 home runs over 159 games. He represented Baltimore in the 2021 All-Star Game and won a Silver Slugger Award that year.

Mullins began his professional career as a switch-hitter. He converted to a full-time left-handed hitter ahead of the 2021 season.

Mullins remained with the Orioles organization until the 2025 trade deadline, when Baltimore traded the outfielder to the Mets.

In his eight seasons with the Orioles, Mullins posted 15.1 bWAR and a .250/.318/.426 slash line with 101 home runs, 327 RBI and 139 stolen bases.

In 42 games with the Mets, Mullins posted 0.4 bWAR and a poor .182/.284/.281 slash line with two home runs, 10 RBI and eight stolen bases.

After the 2025 season, Mullins signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Rays. He posted 1.0 bWAR and a .205/.284/.344 slash line with Tampa Bay.

In 11 career postseason games, Mullins went 5-for-24 with two home runs, a double and two RBI.