NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 25: Jeff McNeil #6 of the New York Mets reacts after being hit with a ball in the sixth inning of their game against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on September 25, 2019 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough in New York City. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
The New York Mets came into the 2026 season with a roster that featured a lot of exciting players.
That said, the Mets were unable to make the MLB playoffs.
They were among the worst teams in all of baseball.
2x New York Mets All-Star Is Still A Free Agent
Over the 2025 offseason, the Mets made a quiet trade with the Athletics.
MLB.com wrote (on December 22, 2025): “New York Mets traded 2B Jeff McNeil and cash to Athletics for RHP Yordan Rodriguez.”
McNeil finished the 2026 season batting .264 with nine home runs and 59 RBIs in 144 games for the Athletics.
MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “2B Jeff McNeil elected free agency.”
As of Sunday, McNeil still remains a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the MLB.
Looking At McNeil
McNeil was picked in the 12th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.
He spent the first eight years of his career with the Mets.
In that span, McNeil made two trips to the MLB All-Star Game.
It will be interesting to see where McNeil lands ahead of the 2027 season, as he could be a good veteran addition to many teams.
Either a contender looking for depth, or a young team looking for leadership in the clubhouse would make sense for McNeil.
Looking At The Mets
The Mets finished the 2026 season at the bottom of the National League East.
They went 74-88 in 162 games.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The New York Mets came into the 2026 season with a roster that featured a lot of exciting players.That said, the Mets were unable to make the MLB playoffs.They were among the worst teams in all of baseball.2x New York Mets All-Star Is Still A Free AgentOver the 2025 offseason, the Mets made a quiet […]
2x New York Mets All-Star Is Still A Free Agent After Trade