The New York Mets came into the 2026 season with a roster that featured a lot of exciting players.

That said, the Mets were unable to make the MLB playoffs.

They were among the worst teams in all of baseball.

2x New York Mets All-Star Is Still A Free Agent

Over the 2025 offseason, the Mets made a quiet trade with the Athletics.

MLB.com wrote (on December 22, 2025): “New York Mets traded 2B Jeff McNeil and cash to Athletics for RHP Yordan Rodriguez.”

McNeil finished the 2026 season batting .264 with nine home runs and 59 RBIs in 144 games for the Athletics.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “2B Jeff McNeil elected free agency.”

As of Sunday, McNeil still remains a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

Looking At McNeil

McNeil was picked in the 12th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He spent the first eight years of his career with the Mets.

In that span, McNeil made two trips to the MLB All-Star Game.

It will be interesting to see where McNeil lands ahead of the 2027 season, as he could be a good veteran addition to many teams.

Either a contender looking for depth, or a young team looking for leadership in the clubhouse would make sense for McNeil.

Looking At The Mets

The Mets finished the 2026 season at the bottom of the National League East.

They went 74-88 in 162 games.