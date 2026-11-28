New York Mets rookie Carson Benge spent April fighting to hit .200. By November, the 23-year-old outfielder earned a nine-figure contract extension.

Benge and the Mets have agreed to an eight-year, $130 million contract extension, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The deal includes $10 million in deferred contract money, according to Jon Heyman. The Athletic’s Will Sammon also confirmed the agreement.

The signing is part of a larger offseason haul. “Between Benge and A.J. Ewing, the Mets have locked up both of their young outfielders and signed the best pitcher in the world this winter,” Passan wrote.

The average is $16.25 million a year. Benge has exactly one year of MLB service. He was not due for arbitration until 2029 and was under club control through 2031, so the eight-year term reaches into his free-agent years. It also beats a projection from The Athletic’s Tim Britton by $12.5 million.

Carson Benge’s Rookie Season Set Mets Records

Benge’s first major league hit was a homer on March 26. Then came the slump. His OPS sat at .498 on May 3 but reached .828 over his final 126 games, according to MLB.com. He finished second to Cincinnati’s Sal Stewart for NL Rookie of the Year, with seven first-place votes and 107 points to Stewart’s 20 and 170.

His full-season line was .282/.346/.430 with 20 homers, 65 RBIs, 86 runs, 22 steals and 4.3 WAR over 156 games, with 22 doubles and three triples. His 168 hits set a team rookie record after he overtook Pete Alonso’s total of 155 in September. He became the first Mets rookie with a 20-20 season and the eighth major leaguer to do it in a debut year.

His 10 outfield assists led NL right fielders. He was a Gold Glove finalist with elite arm value and made MLB.com’s All-Rookie First Team for 2026.

Carson Grant Benge (pronounced “BENJ”), born Jan. 20, 2003, in Oklahoma City, is 6-foot-1 and 184 pounds. He bats left, throws right and is a Cherokee Nation citizen. As a Yukon High School senior, he went 8-1 with 124 strikeouts, hitting .490. The Boston Red Sox drafted his older brother, Garrett, in the 13th round in 2017.

Tommy John surgery wiped out Benge’s 2022 season at Oklahoma State. As a two-way player in 2023, he batted .345 with seven homers and 43 RBIs, with a 6.69 pitching ERA. In 2024, he hit .335 with 18 homers, 64 RBIs and had a 3.16 ERA with three saves. An All-American and All-Big 12 First Team pick, he was an Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year finalist.

The Mets drafted him 19th overall in 2024 and signed him for a $4 million bonus. He gave up pitching. The reason? “As hard as it is to do one thing, it’s double the amount of hard to do both,” Benge said then, as quoted by MLB.com. That made him strictly an outfielder.

He hit .273 in 15 games that summer. In 2025, he climbed from High-A Brooklyn through Double-A Binghamton to Triple-A Syracuse, batting .281 with 15 homers, 73 RBIs and 22 steals in 116 games. He was the Mets’ Minor League Player of the Year and played in the Futures Game.

Mets Extend Benge as MLB Lockout Nears

Benge’s agreement follows Ewing’s eight-year, $95 million Mets extension, which includes a $25 million club option for 2035. It broke David Wright’s club pre-arbitration record of six years and $55 million. Benge’s reported total is $35 million higher. Ewing, also an outfielder, hit .252 with 11 home runs and 25 steals as a rookie.

Two-time AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal landed a record nine-year, $450 million pitching contract with $30 million deferred and a full no-trade clause. Juan Soto’s 15-year, $765 million deal was already on the books. The Mets also added Paul Goldschmidt and reliever Darwinzon Hernandez.

Baseball’s collective bargaining agreement expires Dec. 1 at 11:59 p.m. EST, and owners are expected to quickly impose a lockout. That would halt major league free-agent signings, deals involving 40-man roster players and team contact with them.