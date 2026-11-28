Sam McWilliams, a former New York Mets and Boston Red Sox farmhand, has signed with the Chunichi Dragons of Japan’s Central League, according to the New York Post‘s Jon Heyman.

For a 31-year-old who has passed through 10 major-league organizations without throwing a big-league pitch, a late-inning job in Nippon Professional Baseball opens a whole new chapter.

The 6-foot-7, 230-pound right-hander, who throws a slider and cutter and reaches about 99 mph, projects as a setup man for Chunichi, working ahead of 26-year-old closer Shinya Matsuyama, according to Chunichi Sports. The sides had reached a basic agreement by Nov. 24, according to Japan’s Daily Sports.

The Dragons suffered a club-record 40 comeback losses in 2026. McWilliams is their second foreign addition of the offseason, after former Los Angeles Dodgers farmhand Ryan Ward.

He’s also a replacement for relievers Albert Abreu and Humberto Mejía, according to Sportsnavi. That outlook places him with Yuki Hashimoto, Koki Saito and Hiroto Mori among Chunichi’s seventh- and eighth-inning options.

Sam McWilliams Was Steve Cohen’s First Mets Free Agent

McWilliams was the first free agent the Mets signed under owner Steve Cohen, Heyman noted.

The Nov. 20, 2020, agreement was a one-year, major-league contract worth $750,000, well above the league minimum for a pitcher without MLB experience. About half of all MLB teams had inquired about the hard-throwing McWilliams, according to Sports Illustrated. At the Tampa Bay Rays’ alternate site, he’d dropped his two-seam fastball, studied pitch-tracking data and run his four-seamer up to 98 mph.

To get McWilliams, the Mets “went a little beyond where we originally thought” they would, then-team president Sandy Alderson said, as quoted by Sports Illustrated.

Cohen’s free agent expenditures soon got much bigger.

Max Scherzer received $130 million over three years in 2021. The following offseason brought Edwin Díaz’s return and two newcomers: Díaz got $102 million for five years, Justin Verlander $86.7 million for two and Kodai Senga $75 million for five. Juan Soto then landed a record $765 million, 15-year contract. This month, two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal received nine years and a $450 million guarantee, 600 times the value of McWilliams’ deal.

McWilliams never pitched in a regular-season game for the Mets, who designated him for assignment in 2021. The San Diego Padres claimed him off waivers in June 2021.

Why McWilliams Never Reached MLB Before Chunichi Move

Born in Florida, McWilliams attended Beech High School in Hendersonville, Tennessee. The Philadelphia Phillies drafted him in the eighth round in 2014, and he signed for $200,000. Trades sent him to the Arizona Diamondbacks and later Tampa Bay. The Kansas City Royals took him in the Rule 5 draft but returned him after a rough spring. After San Diego came the Cincinnati Reds, Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers and Red Sox.

In 2022, he left baseball for a sales job with Blast Athletics. He returned to affiliated ball with the Cubs in 2024.

McWilliams posted an 8.18 ERA in Triple-A in 2019, and his career Triple-A ERA is 7.25, Full-Count reported. Walks were a persistent problem. Entering his Red Sox stint, his Triple-A strikeout-to-walk ratio was only 1.8, according to the Boston Globe. With Mexico’s Toros de Tijuana in 2026, that ratio reached 3.5, with 42 strikeouts and 12 walks in 26 2/3 innings.

After joining Triple-A Worcester in July, he went 3-2 with a 4.15 ERA, striking out 35 in 26 innings over 20 relief appearances with a 1.27 WHIP. His affiliated minor-league record stands at 41-53 with a 4.65 ERA and 642 strikeouts in 228 games.

Next, McWilliams takes his power arm to a Dragons bullpen that needs help getting late-game leads to Matsuyama.