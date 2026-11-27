The New York Mets know what they expect from a production standpoint from ace lefty Tarik Skubal. A nine-year, $450 million deal dictates dominance. At minimum, the Amazins want 16-18 wins, a sub-3 ERA, and 180 innings pitched. In essence, the Mets want to be able to almost mark down a win on Skubal’s days on the mound.

Everyone already knows what the two-time Cy Young winner brings in the way of pitches. With a high-90s fastball and a changeup that generates swings and misses, the talent exists. However, Mets legend Ron Darling praised the deal for a trait that cannot be measured with numbers. As a guest on “Mets Hot Stove,” Darling discussed Skubal’s hidden value.

“The repertoire speaks for itself. He’s got a fastball that’s in the range of 100 when he’s at his best. One of the things that’s found so interesting is that he had a couple of postseason starts for the Tigers that were really devastating. He might have given up a home run here or there. After the game, it was interesting to watch him, how sincere he was, and how he respected the team he had been playing for. It told me about who he is,”

“The more class acts the Mets get, that’s always good” Ron Darling joins @gappleSNY on Mets Hot Stove to discuss why Tarik Skubal’s mental makeup and motivation helps make him the pitcher he is https://t.co/FoktCvz2Au — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) November 25, 2026

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Skubal’s Character Displays in Dim Moments

In 2024, in a win-or-go-home game against the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS, Skubal kept the opponents off balance for five innings. Then the proverbial floor caved in. One earned run, then a few hits, including a Lane Thomas grand slam, ended the game and the season for Skubal. What he said after the game speaks volumes.

LANE THOMAS. GRAND SLAM. @CLEGUARDIANS ON TOP. #ALDS https://t.co/9bxvHY59T9 — MLB (@MLB) October 12, 2024

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“It was one pitch… I would love to have it back. But what a swing. In the moment, you think about executing the pitch, and I didn’t do it. This will sting a little bit, and it should.”

Skubal did not place blame or make excuses with clichés. Instead, he embraced the pain of the loss, and it stayed with him.

Ringing Endorsement

Darling played in New York, winning a World Series in 1986. For over 20 years, the Mets Hall of Famer has worked as a color analyst for the team. As a result, he fully understands the mindset that stars need to possess when they arrive in New York. Some wilt under the pressure.

For example, Bobby Bonilla lashed out at a reporter, threatening the scribe’s personal safety. Lefty hurler Oliver Perez compiled a 29-29 record and 4.71 earned run average. The Mets relied on them as cornerstones, but they could not make anything positive happen.

Here’s some more company. Highest ERA in Mets history (min. 50 IP): 2009 Oliver Perez, 6.92

2003 Aaron Heilman, 6.75

2017 Matt Harvey, 6.70 — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) September 30, 2017

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Different Horizon

Skubal helmed a modest Detroit team, piloting them to playoff berths. Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, as a rental, he functioned within the machine. However, in New York, the Mets need Skubal to play a more profound role. Due to his lucrative contract, fans demand nothing but excellence. Granted, the southpaw will now go undefeated, and he will take losses.

However, the moment will focus less on the loss and more on how Skubal rebounds. Welcome to New York, where winning matters most, but how you act in adversity tells a deeper story.