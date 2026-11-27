The New York Mets came into the 2026 season with a high-profile roster.

However, they were unable to make the MLB playoffs for the second straight year.

New York Mets Announce Signing Of Future Hall Of Famer

This week, the Mets announced that they had signed potential Hall of Famer Paul Goldschmidt.

They wrote (via X) on November 25: “We have signed Paul Goldschmidt to a one-year contract. Welcome to the Mets, Goldy!”

Goldschmidt had spent the last two seasons playing for the Yankees.

Despite his age (39), he was a valuable player.

This past year, Goldschmidt batted .252 with 87 hits, 18 home runs, 52 RBIs, 44 runs and one stolen base in 105 games.

Looking At Goldschmidt

Goldschmidt was picked in the 8th round of the 2009 MLB Draft.

He spent the first eight years of his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

From 2013-18, Goldschmidt made six straight trips to the MLB All-Star Game.

Following Arizona, Goldschmidt spent six seasons playing for the St. Louis Cardinals.

He made another MLB All-Star Game (and won the 2022 National League MVP Award).

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the signing on social media:

Anthony DiComo: “The Mets are continuing their spending with a deal for Paul Goldschmidt, source confirms @ByRobertMurray report. The 39-year-old Goldschmidt had a .765 OPS this for the Yankees but still mashed lefties with a .967 OPS. He was also still a plus defender.”

Jon Heyman: “Two future Hall of Famers in two days for Mets. Goldschmidt fits Mets as platoon at 1B with Jared Young. $8M plus incentives for Goldy, via @Joelsherman1”

@TalkinBaseball_: “Paul Goldschmidt will get $8 million from the Mets in 2027, per @WillSammon That’s exactly twice as much as his one-year contract with the Yankees in 2026”