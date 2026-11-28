LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 05: Alex Vesia #51 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after an out in the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium on August 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)
Shortly after ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that the Toronto Blue Jays and Adrian Morejon have agreed to a five-year, $115 million contract, another top lefty reliever came off the board.
The New York Mets and longtime Los Angeles Dodgers left-handed reliever Alex Vesia have agreed to a three-year, $39 million contract, according to The Athletic’s Will Sammon.
New York Mets Sign Former Dodgers LHP Alex Vesia
“Alex Vesia and the New York Mets are in agreement on a three-year deal worth $39 million, pending physical, league sources tell The Athletic,” Sammon wrote on X.
“Over the last handful of seasons, Vesia has performed as one of the most dependable high-leverage lefty relievers,” Sammon added.
Opposing batters hit below .160 against all three pitches in 2026.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
New York Mets Suddenly Sign Longtime Dodgers Star Reliever