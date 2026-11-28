Shortly after ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that the Toronto Blue Jays and Adrian Morejon have agreed to a five-year, $115 million contract, another top lefty reliever came off the board.

The New York Mets and longtime Los Angeles Dodgers left-handed reliever Alex Vesia have agreed to a three-year, $39 million contract, according to The Athletic’s Will Sammon.

New York Mets Sign Former Dodgers LHP Alex Vesia

“Alex Vesia and the New York Mets are in agreement on a three-year deal worth $39 million, pending physical, league sources tell The Athletic,” Sammon wrote on X.

“Over the last handful of seasons, Vesia has performed as one of the most dependable high-leverage lefty relievers,” Sammon added.