New York Yankees Announce Heliot Ramos Decision Before Mariners Finale

The New York Yankees are slated to begin the series finale of a three-game set with the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium at 1:35 p.m. EDT on Thursday.

The Yankees won the first game 4-1 on Tuesday and the second 10-5 on Wednesday.

New York has announced its lineup for Thursday’s game, and there’s a notable change involving outfielder Heliot Ramos.

New York Yankees Make Heliot Ramos Change During Mariners Series

Ramos, whom New York acquired from the San Francisco Giants ahead of the trade deadline, is out of the Yankees’ lineup for Thursday.

Ramos went 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout in Wednesday night’s victory over Seattle.

Since joining the Yankees, Ramos has collected just two hits in 24 at-bats.

Here is the Yankees’ full lineup for today:

Here is the Mariners’ lineup:

New York Yankees Starting Pitcher Today

Max Fried is slated to start for New York today.

The 32-year-old left-hander is 4-3 with a 2.88 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 75 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings across 14 starts this season.

Seattle Mariners Starting Pitcher Today

Logan Gilbert is expected to start for the Mariners today.

The 29-year-old right-hander is 8-7 with a 3.42 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 145 strikeouts in 139 1/3 innings across 23 starts this year.

New York Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the first American League Wild Card team with a 68-52 record.

New York is six games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.

Seattle Mariners Right Now

It’s been a disappointing season for the Mariners.

With a 56-65 record, Seattle is 5 1/2 games back of the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West and four games back of the Texas Rangers for the final American League Wild Card spot.