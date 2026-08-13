New York Yankees Announce Heliot Ramos Decision Before Mariners Finale

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 14: Heliot Ramos #22 of Team Puerto Rico looks on after the game against Team Italy at Daikin Park on March 14, 2026 in Houston, Texas. Team Italy defeated Team Puerto Rico 8-6. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
The Yankees won the first game 4-1 on Tuesday and the second 10-5 on Wednesday.
New York has announced its lineup for Thursday’s game, and there’s a notable change involving outfielder Heliot Ramos.
New York Yankees Make Heliot Ramos Change During Mariners Series
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 04: Heliot Ramos #34 of the New York Yankees grounds out during the eighth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 04, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Ramos, whom New York acquired from the San Francisco Giants ahead of the trade deadline, is out of the Yankees’ lineup for Thursday.
Ramos went 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout in Wednesday night’s victory over Seattle.
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 07: Heliot Ramos #34 of the New York Yankees doubles during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium on August 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Since joining the Yankees, Ramos has collected just two hits in 24 at-bats.
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 07: Max Fried #54 of the New York Yankees pitches during the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium on August 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Max Fried is slated to start for New York today.
The 32-year-old left-hander is 4-3 with a 2.88 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 75 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings across 14 starts this season.
Seattle Mariners Starting Pitcher Today
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – AUGUST 07: Logan Gilbert #36 of the Seattle Mariners pitches during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park on August 07, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Olivia Vanni/Getty Images)
Logan Gilbert is expected to start for the Mariners today.
The 29-year-old right-hander is 8-7 with a 3.42 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 145 strikeouts in 139 1/3 innings across 23 starts this year.
New York Yankees Right Now
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 12: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees calls to the bullpen during the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
The Yankees are the first American League Wild Card team with a 68-52 record.
New York is six games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.
Seattle Mariners Right Now
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – AUGUST 09: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners draws a walk during the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park on August 09, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jack Compton/Getty Images)
It’s been a disappointing season for the Mariners.
With a 56-65 record, Seattle is 5 1/2 games back of the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West and four games back of the Texas Rangers for the final American League Wild Card spot.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
New York Yankees Announce Heliot Ramos Decision Before Mariners Finale