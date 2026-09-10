New York Yankees’ Anthony Volpe Makes Honest Statement Before Rockies Game

The New York Yankees recalled infielder Anthony Volpe ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium. As a corresponding move, New York placed second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the 10-day injured list with a sprained right thumb.

Tonight’s game between the Rockies and Yankees is slated to begin at 7:05 p.m. EDT. Before Thursday’s game, Volpe, who had been playing in Triple-A for the past month, made an honest statement.

New York Yankees’ Anthony Volpe Drops Honest Quote Amid Rockies Series

MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch wrote on X:

Anthony Volpe said he felt as though he was in “a bubble” with the RailRiders, focusing on improving his game.

“I wanted to get a lot out of it,” Volpe said. “You have a game every night to try out different stuff and feel what works. You feel like it’s going to translate in case an opportunity like this comes. So there was just a lot of trial and error.”

Volpe slashed .284/.381/.642 (159 wRC+) with 10 home runs, seven doubles and 21 RBI across 28 games after being optioned to the minors last month.

Volpe is batting ninth and playing second base for the Yankees on Thursday. Here is the full lineup:

Left-hander Max Fried will start on the mound for New York. The veteran southpaw is 4-4 with a 2.73 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 87 strikeouts over 95 2/3 innings this season.

Here is the Rockies’ lineup:

Right-hander Ryan Feltner is scheduled to start on the mound for Colorado. The 30-year-old right-hander is 5-9 with a 5.82 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 81 strikeouts over 106 2/3 innings this season.

New York Yankees Right Now

The Yankees won the first two games of their current series against the Rockies. They are aiming to complete the sweep tonight.

New York won seven of its last 10 games. The club is the first AL Wild Card team with an 83-62 record. The Yankees are just 3 1/2 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.