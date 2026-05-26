Yankees’ Anthony Volpe Drops Honest Quote After Game-Winning Hit

The New York Yankees arrived in Kansas City on Monday night needing a statement on the road. Manager Aaron Boone had indicated before the trip that Anthony Volpe would see significant playing time, with the pitching matchups setting up well for the shortstop’s return to the lineup.

Volpe did not waste the opportunity.

His two-run single in the ninth inning gave New York a 4-3 lead they would not relinquish, extending the Yankees’ remarkable run of dominance over the Kansas City Royals to 12 straight wins.

Volpe Comes Through in the Clutch

The Yankees trailed 3-2 heading into the ninth after Bobby Witt Jr. had given Kansas City the lead with a towering solo shot in the eighth off Jake Bird. New York needed a response.

Paul Goldschmidt got things started with a broken-bat infield hit. Jazz Chisholm Jr. followed with a double to right field, putting runners on second and third. That brought up Volpe, who lined a single to left to score both runners and put the Yankees ahead for good.

Tim Hill earned the win and David Bednar closed it out for his 12th save of the season. New York improved to 32-22 on the year, holding second place in the AL East behind the Tampa Bay Rays.

Volpe reflected on the moment afterward. “It just felt great to contribute and help the team win,” Volpe said. He added that the hit was for his teammates, a nod to the grind of working his way back from shoulder surgery to get back on the field.

What the Win Showed

The game had its share of twists. Cody Bellinger gave the Yankees an early lead with a first-pitch homer in the second. Volpe added a run later in the same inning after reaching on a walk and scoring on a Jose Caballero hit.

Kansas City responded. Salvador Perez tied the game with a solo homer in the sixth, matching Royals legend George Brett for the most home runs in Kauffman Stadium history. Witt Jr. then put the Royals ahead with his eighth inning shot.

Will Warren was solid in his six innings of work, allowing two runs on three hits. Michael Wacha matched him for Kansas City, going seven innings and allowing two runs. The game was tight throughout and came down to one swing in the ninth.

Volpe provided it.

What It Means for the Yankees

The Yankees have not lost to the Royals since Game 2 of the 2024 ALDS. Twelve straight wins against one opponent is a remarkable stretch, and Monday’s victory added another chapter.

More importantly, Volpe’s contribution offers a timely boost for a lineup that has been searching for consistency. His return gives Boone more options in the infield and adds a layer of depth that the Yankees have been missing during his recovery.

Aaron Judge did not factor heavily in the scoring on Monday, with a leadoff double going to waste in the third. But the Yankees found a way regardless, and Volpe was the reason why.

Final Word for the Yankees

Volpe said he does it for the guys. On Monday night, he delivered for them.

The Yankees are 32-22. The road trip is off to the right start.