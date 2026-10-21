Yankees Should Target 3 Free Agent Catchers To Pair With Austin Wells

The New York Yankees continue to stand behind Austin Wells, who sputtered endlessly at the plate early on in his 2026 campaign.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the organization isn’t planning to part ways with Wells.

However, that doesn’t mean they won’t be looking for added insurance.

Bearing this in mind, here are three free agents the Yankees could target.

Yankees Should Target 3 Key Free Agent Catchers

Ryan Jeffers

This one shouldn’t come as a surprise — Ryan Jeffers has been floating in rumors for quite some time.

The 29-year-old Minnesota Twins catcher just wrapped up his seventh season in the major leagues.

His entire career has been spent with the Twins after they selected him with the No. 59 pick in the second round of the 2018 MLB draft. He made his debut in August 2020.

During Jeffers’ 2026 campaign, he slashed .256/.353/.461 with a career-high .814 OPS and 14 homers through 92 games.

Along the way, he posted 19 doubles, two triples and 56 RBIs.

Now an impending free agent, he’s considered one of the top catchers on the market after displaying productivity over the years.

It’s worth noting that he faced a drop in numbers after returning to the lineup. As for Wells, he improved as the season went by, not the other way around.

Of course, there’s still a chance Jeffers will remain in Minnesota as their homegrown player, but given New York’s situation, exploring the opportunity is worth it.

William Contreras

If the Yankees were to land 28-year-old William Contreras, they’d be in good hands.

The Milwaukee Brewers‘ catcher is gearing up for his World Series appearance this year.

In the postseason alone, he’s hitting .367/.457/.700 with a 1.157 OPS and three homers through eight games.

Looking at his regular season stat sheet, he slashed .270/.341/.417 with a .758 OPS and 18 homers through 147 games.

Wells’ defensive stats aren’t New York’s top concern — his offensive numbers are.

This is where having Contreras on board helps. His All-Star title backs him up.

But to land him, the Yankees will need to knock out their competition.

Gary Sánchez

Picking on Milwaukee again, 33-year-old Gary Sánchez is also approaching free agency.

With two Brewers catchers on the market as soon as the postseason concludes, New York has a glaring opportunity to bolster its roster with a catcher fresh out of the World Series.

Sánchez holds a few years over Contreras. He has 12 years under his belt, while Contreras has only seven.

Adding to the temptation, Sánchez is already familiar with New York’s organization.

He spent seven seasons with the Yankees after making his debut in October 2015.

Once March 2022 rolled around, they traded him to the Twins alongside Gio Urshela.

In return, New York received Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Ben Rortvedt.

Having a recent World Series competitor combined with prior New York experience certainly wouldn’t hurt the ballclub.

Bottom line, the Yankees need to supplement Wells.

As always, their hot stove season is expected to be chaotic as they navigate free agency.