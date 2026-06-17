New York Yankees Named Top Landing Spot for $151 Million MLB All-Star

The New York Yankees defeated the Chicago White Sox 12-2 on Tuesday night.

They have two more matchups remaining of their three-game series.

In the midst of the set, an insider tabbed the Yankees as the best landing spot for a notable MLB All-Star.

Yankees’ Offense Could See Dramatic Boost With $151 Million Star

According to Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report, third baseman Matt Chapman could fit in quite well with New York’s organization.

Rymer described him as potentially being a “huge offensive upgrade.”

With the Yankees’ current injury-ridden lineup, this move feels quite tempting.

The 33-year-old infielder is playing his third season with the San Francisco Giants.

At the time of this writing, he is slashing .261/.348/.414 with a 762 OPS and seven homers through 71 games.

He is now in the second year of his six-year, $151 million contract with the Giants.

At face value, trading for Chapman would be relatively seamless compared to other rumors that have been floating.

Matt Chapman’s MLB Career

Over a decade ago, the Athletics selected Chapman as their 25th overall pick in the first round of the 2024 MLB draft.

A few years later, he made his official debut with the ballclub on June 15, 2017.

His rookie year was filled with success, except for a few hiccups along the way.

He stayed with the Athletics for five years.

In March 2022, he was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for Gunnar Hoglund, Zach Logue, Kevin Smith and Kirby Snead.

He played a two-year stint with the Blue Jays before being granted free agency in November 2023.

The following March, he signed with San Francisco on a one-year, $18 million deal, with a $2 million signing bonus.

In September 2024, he agreed to a six-year extension.

Through his 10 years of Major League Baseball experience, he owns a slash line of .241/.331/.456 with a .787 OPS and 210 home runs through 1,221 total games.

Yankees Right Now

As noted by Rymer, bringing Chapman aboard wouldn’t provide much of an edge on defense.

Instead, he’d bring significant offensive power.

Not to mention, he is a right-handed hitter. The bulk of New York’s power in the lineup comes from lefty bats — Ben Rice, Trent Grisham, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Cody Bellinger, to name a few.

Bringing more power to the plate would only help the Yankees climb in the standings.

At the time of this writing, New York leads the American League East 44-27 overall.

The Tampa Bay Rays trail in second at 41-29 overall.

The Yankees are fourth in the Major Leagues, behind the Milwaukee Brewers (44-26), the Los Angeles Dodgers (47-27) and the Atlanta Braves (46-25), who continue to hold the helm at No. 1.

New York has two more games remaining in their homestand.

Their next clash is scheduled for Wednesday, June 17, at 7:05 p.m. ET.

Once this series concludes, the Yankees will host the Cincinnati Reds on Friday through the weekend.

The Reds are at the very bottom of the National League Central standings, holding a disappointing 35-37 overall record.

That doesn’t mean New York is guaranteed a victory, but it should allow them to enter the set with confidence.