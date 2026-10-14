New York Yankees Trade Prediction Lands World Series MVP for Heliot Ramos, 2 Prospects

How active will the New York Yankees be in trade this offseason??

After a disappointing 2026 campaign, it’s fair to assume the Yanks’ front office will be doing everything to better set up the roster for the 2027 season, which means meaningful trades could be on the horizon.

One recent trade rumor suggests the Yankees could be a player in a deal for Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña.

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Would the Yankees Trade for Jeremy Peña?

Recently, FanSided.com’s John Perotto put out a trade rumors/free agency predictions piece for some of MLB’s biggest stars, and the MLB writer predicts the Yankees will trade for Jeremy Peña:

“Prediction: Traded to Yankees for outfielder Heliot Ramos, right-hander Brendan Beck and shortstop Dax Kilby (Yankees’ No. 2 prospect, MLB’s No. 36)”

He also wrote (about why Peña could be a hot commodity this offseason);

“Peña etched his name in Astros history in 2022, when he was the MVP of both the ALCS and World Series as a rookie. However, Peña’ time in Houston could be well over, as he is eligible for free agency at the end of next season and will likely earn at least $13 million through arbitration. Plenty of teams will be interested in a 29-year-old shortstop who hit .277/.325/.477 with 22 home runs and 12 stolen bases in 112 games,”

It creates an interesting question that the Yankees would have to solve with George Lombard Jr. and Jeremy Peña on the same side of the diamond.

Peña has a strong arm, so if the Yankees didn’t want to mess with the development of George Lombard Jr., they could move Peña to third, and leave Lombard Jr. at short, but this is a trade scenario where the Yankees could kill a couple of birds with one stone by offloading Heliot Ramos (who was disappointing since being traded to New York), and finding a much-needed 3B with strong production with the bat.

One rebuttal to the trade idea that’s worth mentioning is that this is quite a large trade haul for the Yankees to give up for a potential rental addition, so in order to justify the trade, New York would have to ink Peña to a contract extension at some point after *potentially* trading for him.

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Taking a Closer Look at Jeremy Peña….

Jeremy Peña has quietly been one of the game’s most productive infielders over the past several seasons.

He’s a tenured 5-year MLB veteran with 680 games played.

Across those 680 games, and 2640 total at-bats, Pena is batting .272 with 86 home runs, 303 RBI, and 76 stolen bases.

His lifetime OPS+ is 109, but he’s coming off a strong 2026 campaign, where his OPS+ was 126.

In the past two seasons, Peña has logged an OPS+ north of 125.

Yankees fans, would you consider making this trade?? Why or why not??

And if not, who would you like to see Brian Cashman and company try to acquire this offseason?