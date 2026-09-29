Yankees Announce Potential Paul Goldschmidt Career News Before Red Sox WC Game

The New York Yankees are set to hit the postseason stage against their century long rivals the Boston Red Sox.

First pitch of their best-of-three American League Wild Card Game is scheduled for 8:00 P.M. EST at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt could join a small group in MLB postseason history, if he finds himself atop of the New York lineup.

Paul Goldschmidt Could Join Small Group Age 39+ to Bat Leadoff in Postseason Game

Ahead of the official lineups, many insiders and MLB reporters are predicting that Paul Goldschmidt will be batting leadoff against Boston Red Sox LHP Payton Tolle.

If true, Goldschmidt will make history as the seventh player 39 and older to bat leadoff in an MLB postseason game.

“If Paul Goldschmidt bats leadoff tonight, he will join the following group to do so in the postseason at 39+ years of age: Justin Turner ’25 Cubs, Craig Biggio ’05 Astros, Rickey Henderson ’00 Mariners & ’99 Mets, Ozzie Smith ’96 Cards, Joe Morgan ’83 Phillies, Pete Rose ’80 Phillies.”

Goldschmidt has been slotted in at the leadoff spot 41 games this season for the Yankees.

The 39-year-old is also slashing .299/.393/.573 with an OPS of .967 and 11 home runs against left-handed pitchers.

He is also is the organization’s best defensive first baseman, and could use his veteran presence on the field to start the game.

UPDATE: Paul Goldschmidt is officially leading off for the New York Yankees, cementing him in postseason history.

Paul Goldschmidt’s Career

Paul Goldschmidt is a 16-year MLB veteran, who has spent the last two seasons of his career as a New York Yankee.

In the regular season Goldschmidt is slashing .286/.375/.501 with 390 home runs and 1,284 RBIs.

Goldschmidt is a seven-time MLB All-Star, five-time Silver Slugger, four-time Gold Glover, two-time Hank Aaron award recipient, and the 2022 National League MVP.

In the postseason, Goldschmidt is slashing .277/.354/.564 with a .918 OPS with eight home runs and 16 RBIs in 29 games since 2011 with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In the Yankees 2025 postseason run, Goldschmidt slashed .444/.545/.444 with a .989 OPS.

Yankees 26-Man Roster For AL WC Series vs. Red Sox

Early Tuesday morning the New York Yankees announced their official 26-man roster for the American League Wild Card series.

A notable player missing is captain Aaron Judge, who is not ready to return to the field after a trip to the injured list at the end of the season.

Here’s who made the roster: